University High student receives Flinn Scholarship

North Zhang of university high school was among 20 students awarded the flinn scholarship, which provides a full ride to a public arizona university. (North zhang/Submitted)

University High School student North Zhang, a high achiever with varied interests, won’t have to worry about massive debt when she graduates from college.

This spring, she was among 20 students awarded the Flinn Scholarship, a merit-based scholarship that provides a full-ride to a public Arizona university.

Zhang plans to attend the UA in the fall.

The Flinn Scholarship, which is valued at more than $130,000, covers the costs of tuition, housing, meals and at least two study abroad experiences.

Zhang said she is honored to be one of the scholarship recipients, but she is still processing it all.

“I’m still in shock, to be honest. It still hasn’t quite set in. It’s quite a big thing. It pays four years of college,” Zhang said.

The scholarship also includes mentorship and networking opportunities, social and cultural activities, membership to the school of choice’s honors college and participation in the Flinn Scholars community.

More than 1,000 applications were received last October for the scholarships. Students went through multiple interviews after submitting applications and essays.

Zhang said during the interview process, she was asked questions designed to get to know her better.

“I think it’s just as much about personality as it is about on-paper achievement,” Zhang said.

The scholarship recipients had the choice of attending ASU, NAU and UA.

“Flinn is all about improving life in Arizona. We are an investment because they are going to give young people money so they can go and make the world better, specifically in Arizona,” Zhang said.

Zhang said UA appealed to her as she wanted to stay close to her four guinea pigs. The oldest of two siblings, she plans to double major in nursing and English.

For two months before senior year, she shadowed at a dermatology clinic. She was introduced to bandaging and surgery.

Zhang is also interested in public policy and computer science, which she would like to explore more in college through classes and clubs.

Her parents encouraged her to pursue math. Ironically, she was interested in every other subject. However, they taught her the importance of being financially responsible.

“I’m pretty money-conscious because my parents were immigrants,” says Zhang, whose parents are from China.

“I grew up pretty poor because my dad was still in college and couldn’t work yet because he didn’t have a permit. When I got of age to go to college, I was like what can we do so that I don’t have to pay a cent?”

She has been involved in a variety of extracurricular activities. Since eighth grade, she has participated in Science Olympiad, serving as vice president of her school’s club this year. Her areas of focus were anatomy, forestry and bridge building. The club taught her how to work with a team.

“It’s really nice to be able to work together with so many people,” she said. “In each event, you have a different partner and then you compete collectively as a team. I’ve learned a lot from being able to collaborate with people.”

Zhang also served as secretary for her school’s paper, The UHS Perspective. She has always loved writing, which has led to other interests.

“The thing about writing is you can’t just like writing because what are you going to write about?” Zhang said. “You have to get into so many different things, meet so many different people and learn so many things. Inspiration just exists in everything.”

She has received many awards for writing. This includes a national silver medal from the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards for a piece of flash fiction she wrote.

She also plays badminton and piano and draws in her spare time. Many of her drawings are for her stories.

Greek mythology is another point of interest. This year, she and her friend started a podcast called “Sober Mythology,” which is dedicated to the topic.

With the Flinn Scholarship, she is excited about traveling abroad. Greece is at the top of her list.

“I love meeting people, making new connections and learning new things. I think one of the best ways to do that is to take that opportunity, see the world and meet people in different countries,” Zhang said.

She helped her classmates through the APUSH club, which was designed specifically to help students with AP U.S. history, one of the hardest subjects at her school.

For a time, she was part of the school’s musical theater appreciation club. She took theater class as well, but she eventually didn’t have room for it in her schedule.

She continues to enjoy musical theater, like “Wicked,” “Hamilton,” “Six,” “Mean Girls” and “Frankenstein: The Musical.”

Academically, Zhang has taken most of the advanced placement (AP) courses in high school.

Two of her favorite subjects have been English and science, especially classes such as biology.

University High School is a National Blue Ribbon School and was ranked as one of the top 20 schools nationwide by U.S. News and World Report.

To get into the school, students need to apply, achieve certain test and grade point criteria. They take the Cognitive Abilities Test, a timed aptitude test measuring verbal, quantitative and nonverbal skills.

Zhang said with all of the academically gifted students at her school, she’s thrilled to be chosen as a Flinn Scholar.

“We have so many brilliant people. It’s honestly astounding. I love interacting with them all. It’s really surprising I got as far as I did with the Flinn Scholarship. I’m really grateful to have this opportunity,” Zhang said.

Zhang said as a member of the Flinn Scholars community, she can interact and network with other higher achievers.

“One of the best parts is getting to meet the other scholars. They are all so motivated, so talented and so skilled,” Zhang said.