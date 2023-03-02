Type O Negative CBD tincture is the real deal

click to enlarge (Whole Organix/Submitted) Whole Organix recently released the limited-edition Type O Negative Blackberry No. 1 CBD oil.

Fans of the goth metal band Type O Negative were skeptical when they heard Whole Organix was releasing a CBD product named after the long-separated act.

Type O disbanded when frontman Peter Steele died from heart failure in 2010. They have re-released a few albums over the years, including their final collection, “Dead Again,” last fall.

“A lot of people kind of thought it was a joke, or ‘is this real’ type of thing,” said collaborator Joe Fazzio, an industry veteran and co-founder of the band Superjoint Ritual, who was also an acquaintance of the “Drab Four.”

The limited edition Whole Organix Type O Negative Blackberry No. 1 CBD oil ($75) comes in a sleek black cannister emblazoned with the band’s iconic green circular logo. The tincture is blood red and blackberry flavored.

It’s the first in a planned line of CBD products from Whole Organix.

“I am a true believer that it helps folks in many different fashions. If it’s sleep, if it’s anxiety... it can work a bunch of different ways. I’ve had success with it,” Fazzio said.

The 3,000-milligram container of full spectrum oil can be used to relieve stress or be kept as a collectible.

Fazzio said he thought of honoring Type O Negative after running into the collective’s drummer Johnny Kelly. He was doing a drum key for the brand with Fazzio’s old drum key company.

“Johnny and I always ran into each other and Johnny was pretty much the most active member of the band, I would always run into him on the road,” he said.

“So, I reached out to him, I did a Type O Negative drum key. And then I had talked to him and their management about doing a CBD line, doing a couple different items with them. So, we did it and it was well received.”

With thousands sold already a flood of comments on social media, the reception may bring more Type O products, Fazzio said. Regardless, Whole Organix does plan to venture with other artists following the success of the tincture.

“We tried to keep this on brand. we thought CBD and Type O would be cool.” Fazzio said. “It is real.”



Whole Organix

Type O Negative

Blackberry No. 1 CBD oil

$75

https://wholeorganix.com/type-o-negative/