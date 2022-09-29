Tucson’s first branded dispensary has a mission

click to enlarge (Trulieve Cannabis Corp./Courtesy) Employees celebrate the grand opening of the new Swan-Tucson location.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. held a grand opening of its third, but first Truileve-branded dispensary in Tucson, on Sept. 17.

Last October, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. acquired Harvest Health & Recreation, Arizona’s largest cannabis retailer. Trulieve opened its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Tucson, located at 4659 E. 22nd Street at Swan. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The two existing dispensaries in Tucson under the name Harvest, will soon be rebranded to Trulieve.

“Over the course of the next year Harvest locations in Tucson and across Arizona will be rebranded to Trulieve,” explained Steve White, president of Trulieve and founder of Harvest Health.

Trulieve stores are more than cannabis dispensaries. The brand has a mission.

“Trulieve dispensaries have a mission to be a part of the communities they serve and to employ staff who want to be a part of the community and give back,” said Ashlee Singleton, executive director, business development and publicity of the Felice Agency stated in a press release.

“For example, at their newly owned Roosevelt Row location in downtown Phoenix, they’ve hosted water bottle drives to collect water to hand out to the ever-growing homeless population and provide some relief and hydration from the scorching summer heat.”

She said the new Trulieve dispensary in Tucson plans to have this mission with the same impact on this area.

The current Harvest House of Cannabis (HOC) dispensaries in Tucson are located at 2734 E. Grant Road and 1010 S. Freeway, Suite 130.

Trulieve is a publicly traded company so White could not disclose store sales.

“But Tucson has been, and remains, a very strong market for our company,” White said.

In making the decision for opening an additional dispensary, White said they look at market dynamics and access for patients and customers.

“As the second-largest market in Arizona, we believe the Tucson marketplace supports this additional dispensary,” he said. “We look forward to expanding our reach to serve the community with our high-quality products and customer centric approach to cannabis.”

Trulieve came into the Arizona market in October 2021 after procuring Harvest Health. During the next year, existing Harvest locations will be rebranded to Trulieve. Harvest and Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Arizona are in Tucson, Casa Grande, Chandler, Guadalupe, Mesa, Tempe, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Avondale, Glendale, Peoria, Lake Havasu and Cottonwood.

The new location on Swan and 22nd, offers a variety of popular products, including Trulieve brands such as Alchemy, Avenue, Co2lors, Loveli, Modern Flower, Muse and Roll One.

“Customers can also choose from a broad assortment of products from partner brands including El Blunto (also, Alien Labs, Connected),” White said. “We also believe in providing truly exceptional customer experiences and our focus on giving back to this community where our team members live and work.”

White explained, by providing innovative, high-quality products across the brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increased access to cannabis.

“Trulieve’s retail employees are trained to provide personalized support to individuals at every stage of their cannabis journey,” White said.

Trulieve-Tucson on Swan

4659 E. 22nd Street, Tucson

520-640-4600

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily





Additional Trulieve/Harvest Tucson dispensary locations:

Blenman-Elm

2734 E. Grant Road, Tucson

520-314-9420

7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily





Menlo Park

1010 S. Freeway, Suite 130, Tucson

520-398-7338

8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily