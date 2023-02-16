Tucson’s best restaurants to satisfy the munchies

click to enlarge (Tumerico/Submitted) tacos and Chile rellenos at Tumerico hit the spot.

When Tucsonans are hungry, they get a Sonoran dog. They get an eegee or raspados. It’s a no-brainer.

When they’re stoned, they get two of each.

There’s no shortage of yummy food to hit the spot during those high times in the desert. With so many, it’s easy for stoner-brain to set in. But anyone can get high with a little help from Tucson Weedly’s Top 10 list of the best places to satisfy your munchies. And with friends, too, designated drivers are a must. Here’s our Top 10.





Classics

Eegee’s

Over 26 locations in the Tucson area, eegees.com

It would be a crime not to include Eegee’s on the list. A certifiable Tucson classic, its grinders and slushies never miss. Plus, every month, there’s a new limited time flavor of the month — perfect for experimenting with different strains and a variety of slushies.





Jerry Bob’s

1325 Duval Mine Road, 520-399-2500, jerrybobs.com

Another staple of Southern Arizona, this time in Green Valley. Jerry Bob’s is the de facto diner in the area not only for its friendlieness, but its solid clubs and soup of the day.





Fourth Avenue and Vegan Bison Witches Bar & Deli

326 N. Fourth Avenue, Tucson, bisonwitches.com

Looking for a fun place to duck into while flying high on Fourth Avenue? Bison Witches hooks it up with its bread bowls, sandwiches and stellar environment anyone can enjoy.





Tumerico

2526 E. Sixth Street; 402 E. Fourth Avenue, 240-6947, 520-392-022, tumerico.com

Featuring vegan and vegetarian options with a Latin influence, Tumerico is well known for its Instagram-worthy dishes.





Serene Kitchen

Food delivery and catering, 520-534-6542, facebook.com/theserenekitchen

Variety is key at this Black-owned delivery service, which boasts THC-infused desserts, delivery and the occasional pop-up event. Visit their Facebook page for more information.





The American Eat Co.

1439 S. Fourth Avenue, 520-867-8700, americaneatco.com

The American Eat Co. calls itself “Tucson’s First Local Food Court,” which boasts seven restaurants with full bar, arcade and coffee shop. Oh, and they have live music on Fridays.





South Side

La Estrella Bakery Inc.

5266 S. 12th Avenue, 520-741-0656, laestrellabakeryincaz.com

Moving down to South Tucson, La Estrella Bakery Inc. deserves respect. Munchies of the sweet and savory variety are no match here; they offer tamales and tortillas and hebillas and pan fino.





El Guero Canelo Restaurant

5201 S. 12th Avenue, 520-295-9005, elguerocanelo.com

Finally, a place with mind-blowing Sonoran-style hot dogs makes the list. For just under $5, money is still left over for weed.





Karichimaka

5252 S. Mission Road, 520-883-0311

Rounding out Southern Tucson, this spot can proudly brag about their jaw-dropping chimichangas and chorizo. Family owned since 1949, this gem is perfect for a meal—high or sober.





Frybread on the weekends at Mission San Xavier del Bac

1950 W. San Xavier Road, 520-294-2624

Fry bread may just be the ultimate stoner food. It comes savory with beef, tomatoes, cheese and lettuce, or sweet with honey, sugar and cinnamon. The fact that this fry bread is at the San Xavier Mission located on the San Xavier reservation, part of the Tohono O’odham nation, means that not only is the food authentic as hell, but that it can also be enjoyed after visiting the older than 230-year-old chapel.