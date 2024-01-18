Tucson Trades

By

About 200 Tucson-area small businesses began the new year right by showing off their wares at the Tucson Trades show. On Jan. 6, the Tucson Convention Center opened its doors to bakers, chocolate makers and orphan dogs hoping to find their “furever” homes. Shoppers could select handmade jewelry, original artwork, tasty barbecue sauces and flavored popcorn and, of course, breads of all types. If they were of a mind, there were opportunities to get a tattoo or find their future in tarot cards. The next Tucson Trades is June 29. Contributing photographer Hailey Davis was there to capture the action.

click to enlarge Tucson Trades
(Hailey Davis/ Contributor)
Alexa Rosas of Oneyda’s Glamour.
click to enlarge Tucson Trades
(Hailey Davis/ Contributor)
Christina Rico of Whysked Bakery, which offers French macarons.
click to enlarge Tucson Trades
(Hailey Davis/ Contributor)
Melissa Henshaw shows off her ceramic art.
click to enlarge Tucson Trades
(Hailey Davis/ Contributor)
John Cutting and his dog, Bruno.
click to enlarge Tucson Trades
(Hailey Davis/ Contributor)
Guests interact with vendors in the main room of Tucson Trades.
click to enlarge Tucson Trades
(Hailey Davis/ Contributor)
From left, Ken Ordosh and Dan Lauletta of Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies.
click to enlarge Tucson Trades
(Hailey Davis/ Contributor)
Kristina Bejar sells stationery, gifts and art prints through Momotin Studio.

Latest in Currents Feature

Hockey Progeny: Josh Doan, others helping raise funds for charity

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Hockey Progeny: Josh Doan, others helping raise funds for charity

Levity Wellness: Girl Scouts support animals

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Levity Wellness: Girl Scouts support animals

All That Jazz: Festival fetes decade with myriad events

By Laura Latzko

All That Jazz: Festival fetes decade with myriad events

Borderlands: Old stories told in a new, augmented way

By Karen Schaffner

Borderlands: Old stories told in a new, augmented way
More »
More Currents Feature
All News & Opinion

Readers also liked…

Tim Haver survives by the grace of God

By Karen Schaffner

Tim Haver survives by the grace of God

Teatro Carmen renovation is close to fruition

By Karen Schaffner

Teatro Carmen renovation is close to fruition

Current Issue

View Articles List | Browse Cover Archives

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 3275 W. Ina Road
  • Suite 160
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2024 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation