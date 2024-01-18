About 200 Tucson-area small businesses began the new year right by showing off their wares at the Tucson Trades show. On Jan. 6, the Tucson Convention Center opened its doors to bakers, chocolate makers and orphan dogs hoping to find their “furever” homes. Shoppers could select handmade jewelry, original artwork, tasty barbecue sauces and flavored popcorn and, of course, breads of all types. If they were of a mind, there were opportunities to get a tattoo or find their future in tarot cards. The next Tucson Trades is June 29. Contributing photographer Hailey Davis was there to capture the action.
Alexa Rosas of Oneyda’s Glamour.
Christina Rico of Whysked Bakery, which offers French macarons.
Melissa Henshaw shows off her ceramic art.
John Cutting and his dog, Bruno.
Guests interact with vendors in the main room of Tucson Trades.
From left, Ken Ordosh and Dan Lauletta of Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees and Smoothies.
Kristina Bejar sells stationery, gifts and art prints through Momotin Studio.