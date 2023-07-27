Tucson Trades serves as a catalyst for local economy

Photographed at the UA’s Arizona Sands Club, Travis Freeman of Healthful Flowers, a Tucson CBD dispensary, created Tucson Trades Indoor Vendor Market. He’s recruited 100 vendors from the area to share and sell their wares on Saturday, July 29, at the Tucson Convention Center. (Noelle Haro-Gomez/Contributor)



Travis Freeman has participated in markets around town, but none were really the right fit.

So, he created his own. The first Tucson Trades Indoor Vendor Market will bring 100 local sellers to the Tucson Convention Center from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 29.

“I came up with the idea and concept by being a vendor at other markets in the past,” said Freeman, who owns Healthful Flowers, a Tucson CBD dispensary.

“At the other markets, something always tends to arise — heat, wind or cold. There’s always some sort of environmental issue.”

Even indoor markets didn’t work for him, as they often had limited space or poor lighting.

“It dawned on me that by having a previous relationship with TCC, it would be the best place to host a large market,” Freeman said. “The biggest part of that was figuring out if vendors would be willing to sign on to something that large.

“We immediately got a big, big, big response. People have been looking for something like this for a long time.”

From handmade crafts and artisanal goods to culinary treats and innovative technology, the market will be impressive, Freeman said. Among the food vendors is Ducky’s Pineapple Banana Bread.

“Ducky’s Pineapple Banana Bread is hard to come by and it sells out quickly,” the Catalina High School graduate said.

“They’re bringing extra loaves. I have a lot of bakers who are coming with special dishes and treats.”

The world’s first nonprofit tattoo and body piercing shop, Spark Project Collective, will be there as well. The staff will offer flash tattoos starting at $20.

Speaking of nonprofits, Arizona Rescue Life will host dog adoptions. The metaphysical supply store, Aquamarine Daydream, will bring crystals and gemstones.

The Community Investment Corporation, an economic development nonprofit dedicated to the empowerment of Pima County residents and the surrounding area since 1996, will show the small businesses how to acquire loans.

Providing the soundtrack to the event will be local musicians and performers.

“This event is going to be fantastic,” he said. “We’re going to have so many different things to offer people. We have a little bit from every industry. There’s not going to be an overabundance of one thing. It’s not industry specific. Events that are industry specific, the cost point to get in there is pretty high for the vendors.

“Our vendor fee was not very high.”

The key was to not interfere with the timing of the Fourth Avenue Street Fair. Freeman is working around those dates and creating a market when business slows down a bit — in July and January — after Christmas and in the summer when the students are gone.”

If Tucson Trades is successful, Freeman said he hopes to one day host up to 400 vendors under one roof. After all, it’s beneficial to all involved, he added.

“This event not only offers a fantastic shopping experience but also serves as a catalyst for economic growth and community connection,” he said. “By supporting local businesses, attendees can contribute directly to the success and sustainability of Tucson’s ecosystem.”