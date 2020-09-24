Tucson Pride Festival 2020 Goes Virtual 

Last month, Tucson Pride announced that their largest annual event—the Tucson Pride Festival—would take place online after much debate from the group's Board of Directors. In place of the annual Pride Parade and Festival, Tucson Pride will organize an all-day virtual event hosted by Tucson Pride Royalty, Lucinda Holliday and Justin Deeper-Love. On Saturday, Oct. 24, Tucson Pride will feature a variety of partnerships with nonprofit organizations, performances, panels, and highlights from Tucson's local LGBTQ history. While the festival is still in the process of restructuring due to COVID, Tucson Pride is currently establishing a schedule and accepting applications for festival participants, partners and performers. For more information, visit tucsonpride.org

Cooking for LGBT Foundation Scholarships. The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual cooking class this Sunday to help raise funds for their Foundation's University of Arizona scholarship for LGBTQ+ students. The guided online cooking class will be facilitated by Ron Wassel of Blue House Catering. Attendees will learn how to cook picadillo (either with meat or vegan), plus a side of cilantro lime cauliflower rice, and a mixed berry crisp dessert. Upon sign-up you will receive the ingredient and supply list for the class. The menu is gluten free, low carb, and includes options to make it completely vegan. The class lasts from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. For more information, visit tucsonlgbtchamber.org

LGBTQ Elder Support Group. Southern Arizona Senior Pride has been hosting a recurring online supporting group to connect local seniors during this time of isolation. The Elder Support Group meets every other week via the Zoom to discuss the experience of aging in the LGBTQI+ community. Meeting invitations are shared via email close to the meeting date, reach out to info@soazseniorpride.org in order to be included.

Outdoor/Online Yoga Benefit for the LGBT Foundation. If continued social distancing is causing you to become a little stir crazy, here's a good opportunity to unwind and support local causes at the same time. The Tucson LGBT Chamber of Commerce is hosting an inclusive yoga benefit that you can participate in either from your own home, or at Himmel Park! David Kleinman of Cat in Tree Yoga will be teaching and Caritas Center for Healing will be virtually hosting. All proceeds help fund the Chamber's scholarship initiative for the University of Arizona LGBTQ students. 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. $5 suggested donation. For more information, visit tucsonlgbtchamber.org

Turnabout for TIHAN. The Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network is hosting a virtual party to support programs and services for local living with HIV. This annual benefit show includes a combination of drag, dance, burlesque and music. While last year's 23rd annual event gathered a crowd of more than 400, the space is virtually limitless this year, as the entire variety show is taking place online. While the show is free, donations are encouraged. Check their Facebook page or email scott@tihan.org for a link to watch the show. 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.