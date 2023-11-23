Tucson Opry reflects city’s personality

Southwestern music will be the highliht of the Tucson Opry Holiday edition.

When local musician Chris Brashear started the annual Tucson Opry variety show, he was inspired by the Grand Ole Opry and radio programs like “A Prairie Home Companion” and “eTown.”

He yearned to showcase Southwestern and national artists at the first two gigs. The third iteration will have a holiday theme at Hotel Congress Plaza Stage on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Brashear said that thus far, audiences have really responded to the show’s community-centered format.

“People seem to really enjoy the show, because it’s a variety show that focuses on Tucson,” said Brashear, a multi-instrumentalist and the gig’s emcee.

The event was conceived by Brashear and Peter McLaughlin, his duo partner for more than 30 years. This year, McLaughlin won’t perform due to scheduling conflicts.

The singers have also received help from Hotel Congress and the Rhythm and Root Concert Series.

This year’s entertainment lineup will feature Robbie Fulks, a singer-songwriter whose career spans 30 years. The artist, who has released 15 solo albums and garnered two Grammy nominations, spans country, bluegrass and power pop genres.

The other national act will be jazz violinist Jenny Scheinman.

Audiences will have a chance to see local artists such as Mamma Coal, Alvin Blaine and Kirby Mittelmeier, as well as Tucson poet Logan Phillips.

Mariachi Las Aguilitas de Davis, a youth mariachi group from Davis Bilingual Elementary Magnet School, will return.

Brashear said the concert exposes audiences to many types of music and backgrounds.

“We try to make it centered around the Southwest and Tucson regional/cultural background. It’s a special place, and that’s what we try to represent,” Brashear said.

“We want it to look like Tucson and reflect that. … I think the shows have all been pretty consistent in terms of what we try to represent and what we try to bring that is a reflection of the community.”

Many of the artists share stories about their music and themselves during their sets.

“It’s conversational. We want people to feel very welcome,” Brashear said.

The event offers an environment where local and national artists are encouraged to come together and perform.

“There are definitely some collaborations that happen, and there is some spontaneity with the show, which I think is a good part of the show,” Brashear said.

Mission Garden and the Arizona Trail Association will be the highlighted local organizations.

“We generally have a community focus,” Brashear said.

“We try to find a group locally that we can give some spotlight to. … We have had different people who have a different kind of lens on the Southwest and community-based activities that we are going on.”