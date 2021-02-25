Tucson Musicians Pull Together to Honor the Legendary Al Foul

Tucson’s music community is paying tribute to the one and only Al Foul with a compilation album after the rockabilly musician recently announced his throat cancer diagnosis.

Al Foul: A Tribute to the One and Only features 28 of Tucson’s finest troubadours, from Calexico’s Joey Burns to burlesque performer/singer Lola Torch, performing tracks spanning the musician’s multi-decade career. It will be released on Friday, March 5, through legendary bluesman Tom Walbank’s Bandcamp page.

Walbank said once his friend when public with his diagnosis, the bluesman wanted to help Foul and his family out during this time. He spent the past two weeks reaching out and collecting tracks from other Old Pueblo musicians who jumped at a chance to honor Foul.

“Now that it’s [the diagnosis] was out in the open I thought about what I could do to help,” Walbank said. “Putting together an album seemed like a no-brainer since I know all these people around town that play music.”

Gabriel Sullivan from Dust + Stone Studio and Jim Waters from Waterworks donated time to record several of the album’s tracks, said Walbank. He also received a fair number of songs recorded on iPhones and other devices.

“I realized that because it’s a pandemic, not everyone wants to go to the studio and not everyone had a home studio, so it was a little tricky,” Walbank said. “So there are some songs which are done very intimate on an iPhones and stuff like that.”

The compilation will be available for $10 at tomwalbank.bandcamp.com on Friday, March 5.



If you want to otherwise help out Al Foul through these tough times, you can contribute to his GoFundMe fundraiser.



If you're not familiar with Al Foul, Tucson Weekly's Brian Smith profiled him in 2016. A snippet:

