January 03, 2019 Music » Live

Tucson Jazz Festival 

Calendar of events

click to enlarge poster.jpg

Jan. 11

Joey Alexander / Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band with Terell Stafford

Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.

7:30 p.m. $29-$49

Jan. 12

Special EFX All-Stars/The Groover Quartet

Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.

7:30 p.m. $34-$49

Jan. 13

Tucson Swings Brightly: The Music of Nelson Riddle

Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.

7:30 p.m. $29-$49

Jan. 14

Kathleen Grace with Larry Goldings

Club Congress. 311 E. Congress Street.

7:30 p.m. $35-$45

Jan. 15

UA Studio Jazz Ensemble with special guest Terell Stafford

Crowder Hall. 1017 N. Olive Road.

7:30 p.m. $35-$45

Jan. 16

Magos Herrera Quartet/Jane Bunnett and Maqueque

Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.

7:30 p.m. $29-$49

Jan. 17

Asleep at the Wheel

Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.

7:30 p.m. $29-$49

Jan. 18

Trombone Shorty

Centennial Hall. 1020 E. University Blvd.

8 p.m. $25-$100

Jan. 19

Pink Martini with The Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Tucson Music Hall. 260 S. Church Ave.

7:30 p.m. $15-$196

Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown

Temple of Music and Art. 330 S. Scott Ave.

7:30 p.m. $35-$45

Jan. 20

Pink Martini with The Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Tucson Music Hall. 260 S. Church Ave.

2 p.m. $15-$184

Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5: Circlesongs

Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.

7:30 p.m. $49-$79

Jan. 21

Downtown Jazz Fiesta

Various stages downtown

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

