Tucson Jazz Festival 

Jan. 11
Joey Alexander / Tucson Jazz Institute Ellington Band with Terell Stafford
Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.
7:30 p.m. $29-$49
Jan. 12
Special EFX All-Stars/The Groover Quartet
Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.
7:30 p.m. $34-$49
Jan. 13
Tucson Swings Brightly: The Music of Nelson Riddle
Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.
7:30 p.m. $29-$49
Jan. 14
Kathleen Grace with Larry Goldings
Club Congress. 311 E. Congress Street.
7:30 p.m. $35-$45
Jan. 15
UA Studio Jazz Ensemble with special guest Terell Stafford
Crowder Hall. 1017 N. Olive Road.
7:30 p.m. $35-$45
Jan. 16
Magos Herrera Quartet/Jane Bunnett and Maqueque
Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.
7:30 p.m. $29-$49
Jan. 17
Asleep at the Wheel
Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.
7:30 p.m. $29-$49
Jan. 18
Trombone Shorty
Centennial Hall. 1020 E. University Blvd.
8 p.m. $25-$100
Jan. 19
Pink Martini with The Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Tucson Music Hall. 260 S. Church Ave.
7:30 p.m. $15-$196
Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown
Temple of Music and Art. 330 S. Scott Ave.
7:30 p.m. $35-$45
Jan. 20
Pink Martini with The Tucson Symphony Orchestra
Tucson Music Hall. 260 S. Church Ave.
2 p.m. $15-$184
Bobby McFerrin and Gimme5: Circlesongs
Fox Tucson Theatre. 17 W. Congress St.
7:30 p.m. $49-$79
Jan. 21
Downtown Jazz Fiesta
Various stages downtown
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.