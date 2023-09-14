Tucson Hip-Hop Awards bring musicians together



Christopher Glenn Romero, who raps as Xpl1cit, is looking forward to performing at the second Tucson Hip-Hop Awards Show on Saturday, Sept. 16.

He said the Rialto Theatre event celebrates musicians’ sacrifices and successes.

“For the Tucson hip-hop community — as an artist, DJ, producer or engineer, on so many levels — there are a lot of sacrifices that come with it,” he said.

“You don’t get rich right away. You don’t get the respect right away. You don’t get the fame right away. There are a lot of things that have to be done when people aren’t looking.”

Nevertheless, the performers love what they’re doing and the entire process to make it, Romero added. To see it all come together at the awards show is gratifying.

“Last year I won three awards, and it was amazing,” he said. “I think everybody deserves to have that feeling. To the people who do win awards, I’m glad they get to feel the feelings I have.”

He said music keeps him alive — with or without awards or recognition.

“It’s like my pulse, the beat of my heart,” Romero added. “Music means that much to me. It’s not for anything else. What really matters the most is the fulfillment I get out of expressing my feelings and expressing my thoughts. Anything that happens after that is extra.

“It’s about what’s good for my mental health, emotional health and spiritual health.”

For Romero, talking about mental health issues is difficult outside of music. The “beautiful part” of being a musician is the ability to express himself in music.

“That’s where I feel comfortable, discussing the darkest parts of my life, the most painful parts of my life — especially for a man,” he added.

“In general, it’s hard to express feelings about certain topics for men. It’s the way society has made us feel. When it comes to putting it in music, that’s where I feel comfortable. That’s my outlet. I feel vulnerable, in a secure way.

“Our feelings make us vulnerable, to be sad makes you vulnerable, to hurt makes you vulnerable, to cry makes you vulnerable. When I’m alone with my thoughts and I have an instrument, that’s where I feel it’s OK to be vulnerable.”

Romero was born and raised in South Tucson, attending a handful of high schools. His plan was to go to college, preferably Pima Community College where he earned a scholarship.

He was on track, and then he happily became a father to the first of his four “beautiful daughters.” They listen to his music together.

“Mira Para el Cielo” — or “Look to the Sky” — is his gift to his daughters. It is set for release on Sept. 25.

“I’m looking forward to releasing that,” he said. “It’s what I’m leaving behind for them. They’re big fans of my music. One day I’m going to die — no time soon, but it’s going to happen. I wanted to leave them a gift that they know is just for them.

“The whole concept is my daughters and I love to listen to oldies, especially on Sunday mornings. I like to dance with my daughters. The whole concept of the song is, ‘Don’t cry for me. Play this song, look to the sky and I’ll be right there with you.’”

For now, he and his daughters will enjoy the Tucson Hip-Hop Awards Show.

“About 400 people showed up last year,” he said. “It was amazing to see the Tucson hip-hop community come together to take that next step and become a true community. Tucson hip-hop has always been there but it’s never been a community. It feels great to be a part of that new direction and that new moment. I feel like we’re making history right now.”





Tucson Hip-Hop Awards Show

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

WHERE: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: $15; all ages

INFO: rialtotheatre.com