Truth in Taxation: College releases budget information before hearing

Pima County Community College (PCC) District has announced its Truth in Taxation information in compliance with Arizona Revised Statute 15-1461.01 for the 2024-2025 yearly budget. This includes a $3 increase per credit hour for in-state resident tuition, and the proposed increase in property tax rate for resources needed the next fiscal year.

As allowed by state law, PCC is proposing the increase of primary tax rates of 2% over 2024-2025, and the increase will provide about $2.7 million in additional revenue. Proposed for the 2025 fiscal year is the combined property tax rate of $1.2530 per $100 of net assessed value, causing PCC’s property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $125.30. Following the Truth in Taxation information, the total taxes owed on a $100,000 home would have been $122.84 without the proposed tax increase.

Listed in the Truth in Taxation notice are details concerning the effects of the proposal, compared without increase in the property tax rate. For more information, visit pima.edu. A video is also available on the presentation to the PCC Governing Board on the proposed budget via YouTube..

PCC’s Governing Board will host a public hearing concerning the budget, property taxes and levies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. The general public is invited to ask questions and make comments regarding the proposed budget and the district’s tax levy in person at the District Office, located at 4905 E. Broadway Boulevard, Room C105, or online by registering at pima.edu.

A special meeting for the vote on the 2025 budget, taxes and levies will take place immediately after the public hearing, when the governing board will consider the motion to levy an increase in the property taxes by a vote, and any tax levy changes would take effect on July 1.

For further information on PCC’s 2024-2025 budget, contact PCC at 520-549-9093.

The secondary tax rate is proposed to continue at zero as the college has no outstanding general obligation debt.