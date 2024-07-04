Transportation Survey: Public shares priorities for region over next 30 years

Pima Association of Governments (PAG) has launched the “Shape Your Transportation Future” survey to seek public input on transportation priorities and experiences. It also addresses where residents believe the region should apply its various transportation funding resources for the next 30 years.

PAG is an association of local, state and tribal governments with a mission to build consensus among its members and the public on regional planning for transportation, watershed and air quality, and economic vitality.

Survey results will help guide the development of PAG’s 2055 Regional Mobility and Accessibility Plan (RMAP). As the federally required metropolitan planning organization for the region, PAG must update this long-range transportation plan every four years to annually secure millions of dollars in federal funding for transportation improvements in the region.

The survey link is available at

PAGregion.com/2055 where more information about the RMAP and PAG transportation planning can be found. The website land page contains links to English and Spanish versions of the survey. It will run through July 18.

The new long-range transportation plan, which will identify anticipated funding and projects over 30 years, is scheduled for review and adoption by the PAG Regional Council in spring 2025.