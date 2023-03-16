Trailblazing: The science of hiking high

click to enlarge (Jesse Crow/Submitted) Matthew Ybarra, Donsaya Mongeon, Derrick Ingram and Jesse Crow of Halo Cannabis on a hike.

When people think about bringing substances on a hike, the first thing that comes to mind is usually the classic “trail beer.” But according to experts like Halo Cannabis Manager Jesse Crow, it may be better to bring something that enhances a hike more than alcohol.

“Alcohol is a depressant and can severely impact coordination and abilities,” Crow said. “When consuming cannabis, I don’t experience these physical limitations and am mentally elevated and in a euphoric state.”

Cannabis is a well-known complement to stationary activities, but some use the plant to boost movement and exercise. As hiking is a common activity in Tucson, local dispensaries have explored the concept of “trailblazing,” or, hiking high.

Botanica Retail Manager Zoe Tsurusaki is an avid hiker and she’s interested in how the two can go hand in hand. She said the plant not only enhances hiking, but outdoor activities and cannabis have some of the same properties.

“Our favorite hiking foods and what we’re experiencing when hiking… those things are in cannabis,” Tsurusaki said. “It just makes sense that cannabis and being outside coincide with each other. You’re bringing the outside in.”

She discussed how the plant is connected to the outdoors through the terpenes in both. Terpenes are chemical compounds found naturally in plants. They’re known for their health properties, including anti-inflammation, better blood circulation and increased lung health.

Some of the most common terpenes in cannabis are pinene and limonene, which are also in pine and citrus fruits. Citrus is not only a recommended snack for hikers but reduces stress and promotes a sense of euphoria. Pine helps increase oxygen intake and promotes general heart health.

Both terpenes are also found in creosote, a plant commonly spotted on Tucson trails and hikers are likely to interact with them. To Tsurusaki’s point, adding cannabis to an outdoor hike increases the intake of these compounds.

“Being able to use cannabis in a way that’s promoting more health is amazing,” Tsurusaki said. “You’re already getting that activation, and so of course it enhances it.”

Cannabis and outdoor exercise are similar in the way they react with the body. When a person exercises, the same neurotransmitter that creates the “runner’s high” effect is also activated when using cannabis.

Along with the similarities, Tsurusaki and Crow said cannabis products can help hikers engage with the outdoors from a new perspective. Longtime hiker Crow compared trailblazing to a common food analogy to explain its impact.

“Hiking high is just like adding salsa to tortilla chips. Chips are good by themselves but when you get the right salsa, it’s next level,” Crow said. “The same can be said for going on a hike. It’s always good but when paired with the right strain it becomes magical.”

Cannabis can add something extra to the trail, depending on what a hiker is looking for. Crow recommended a sativa or hybrid strain for greater energy. A few of his go-tos are strawberry apricot, pineapple burst and orange eruption, a 2022 Errl Cup Winner. Tsurusaki also suggests sativas and hybrids, especially Botanica’s farm-to-table sour diesel and fruit spirit strains.

Although these are commonly sold in flower form, some hikers prefer not to smoke before an exercise. But Tsurusaki explained there may be some benefits to lighting up.

“I wouldn’t necessarily recommend someone smoke before they hike, but a great way to sustain energy and keep your blood flow circulating well is actually smoking,” Tsurusaki said.

She also recommended gummies like Camino or powders that can be mixed into trail snacks. According to Tsurusaki, edibles may be better to sustain the effects of cannabis on longer trails and can be used as an alternative to flower.

The most important thing to note, according to both experts, is to prioritize safety. Hikers should bring lots of water for potential cottonmouth, know their limits and always choose a trail they’ve hiked before. Lastly, Crow advised hikers to try out products before they set foot on a trail.

“Everyone reacts to cannabis strains differently,” Crow said. “I recommend trying a new strain in a more relaxed setting before utilizing it out on the trails. Always use your best judgment when consuming and engaging in any physical activities.”