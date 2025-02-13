Top-notch pet care needn’t be expensive

Pet ownership brings joy, companionship and unconditional love, but it also comes with financial responsibilities. Balancing high-quality care with affordability can be challenging. With the average pet care rate in Old Pueblo between $50 and $100 per visit and annual veterinary costs for dogs averaging $580, many families are looking for ways to save without compromising their pets’ well-being.

“As pet parents ourselves, we understand the importance of ensuring every animal receives the best possible care, regardless of the budget,” said Doug Patriquin, CEO of Dr. Kelly's Surgical Unit. “Our mission is to provide affordable, accessible solutions that help alleviate financial stress while keeping pets healthy and happy.”

Whether choosing low-cost veterinary care, do-it-yourself grooming or leveraging community resources, Tucson and Southern Arizona pet owners have plenty of options to save money while maintaining their pets’ health. Patriquin shared some of his top tips for achieving optimal pet care without straining your budget.

Opt for low-cost veterinary services

Affordable veterinary care is a cornerstone of responsible pet ownership. Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, co-founded by Dr. Kelly Patriquin and Doug Patriquin, offers affordable surgical procedures such as spaying, neutering, dental work and mass removals.

“Every pet deserves quality care, regardless of their owner’s financial situation,” Patriquin said.

Clinics like Dr. Kelly’s provide a lifeline for pet owners, offering critical medical services at a fraction of traditional costs. By utilizing these options, pet parents can ensure their furry friends stay healthy without causing financial strain.

Invest in preventative care

Preventative care isn’t just good for pets — it’s a savvy financial strategy. Regular check-ups, vaccinations and dental cleanings help detect health issues early, leading to less costly treatments down the road.

“Routine care is the foundation of your pet’s long-term health,” Patriquin explained. “It’s also a foundation for economical pet ownership. A $30 vaccine could save you thousands of dollars later on.”

Setting aside funds to cover these regular vet visits can significantly reduce the likelihood of unexpected medical emergencies, saving money and stress in the long run.

Budget for pet expenses

Pet ownership costs can feel overwhelming without proper planning. Creating a monthly budget for essentials like food, grooming and medical care helps ensure all expenses, routine or unexpected, are manageable.

“Try putting some money aside every time you get paid,” Patriquin recommended. “Even if it’s only $25 every two weeks, it adds up and creates a safety net for those inevitable surprise expenses.”

DIY grooming and training

Professional grooming and training services can quickly add up, but many tasks can be done at home with the right tools and resources. Grooming activities like nail trimming, teeth brushing, coat maintenance and basic training commands can save hundreds of dollars annually.

“Doing it yourself not only saves money but also strengthens your bond with your pet,” Patriquin said. For beginners, online tutorials or local workshops offer step-by-step guidance to help parents feel comfortable doing the job effectively and safely.

Leverage community resources

The Tucson area has shelters and nonprofit organizations that provide low-cost or free pet services, such as vaccination clinics, spay/neuter programs and pet food banks. Taking advantage of these resources can help alleviate some of the financial burdens of pet care.

“Get dialed into what is being offered in your city. By connecting with community programs, you can access affordable options that meet your pet’s needs,” Patriquin said.

Purchase supplies in bulk

Buying in bulk can yield significant savings for essential items like food, treats and litter. Retailers and subscription services often offer discounts for bulk purchases or recurring orders, making it easier to stock up on supplies without breaking the bank.

Adopt from shelters

Adopting from a shelter is one of the most cost-effective options for families looking to add a new furry friend. Adoption fees often include initial vaccinations and spaying/neutering, significantly reducing upfront expenses.

“When you adopt, you’re not only saving money but also giving a deserving animal a loving home,” Patriquin said. “It’s a win-win situation for both the family and the pet.”

Plan for end-of-life expenses

Planning for end-of-life care is one of the most challenging aspects of pet ownership, but it’s also an essential responsibility. Taking time to research and understand your options can alleviate both emotional and financial strain when the time comes, ensuring your pet's final moments are handled with dignity and compassion. Depending on your preferences and budget, end-of-life care costs can vary significantly.

Euthanasia, a common choice for providing pets with a peaceful and pain-free passing, typically ranges from $50 to $300, depending on whether it’s performed at a veterinary clinic or at home.

“Many pet owners find in-home euthanasia to be a more comforting option for both the pet and the family, because it allows the pet to pass away in a familiar environment and one that is much less stressful than the vet’s office. It also comes at a slightly higher cost because of the personalized service,” Patriquin said.

After euthanasia, owners must consider after care options, which include communal cremation, private cremation and burial services. Communal cremation, where pets are cremated alongside others, generally costs $50 to $150. Private cremation, which allows owners to keep their pet’s ashes, ranges from $150 to $300, depending on the pet's size and the facility. If burial is preferred, costs can vary widely.

Pet cemetery burials, which include plots and caskets, typically range from $500 to $2,000 or more, depending on the cemetery and services provided.

“Pets are such an integral part of families and we’re seeing that carry out in how these end-of-life decisions are handled,” Patriquin said.

Implementing these cost-saving strategies allows pet owners to provide top-notch care without exceeding their budgets.

“When pet parents have access to affordable solutions, it benefits not just the animals, but the entire community,” Patriquin said. “Healthy pets mean happier homes.”

Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit

drkellysvet.com

Socials: @drkellyssurgicalunit