Top 4 Group Destinations to Visit by Charter Bus in Tucson



With travel restrictions lifting and more folks feeling comfortable traveling again, now’s the perfect time to plan a group getaway with loved ones and friends you’ve seen little of in the pandemic.





Here are just a few of the group-friendly destinations Tucson has to offer:

Saguaro National Park

The saguaro cactus is synonymous with the Arizona landscape, and there are few places you can see as many of these succulent beauties as in Saguaro National Park, located right outside Tucson. Here, groups of outdoor adventurers of all skill levels enjoy hiking along desert trails, biking up and down the rocky hills, and camping under the stars.





Even if you want to take it all in without dealing with the sweltering heat, this national park offers plenty of scenic drives with picturesque overlooks into the cacti-riddled valleys below.

Pima Air & Space Museum

Welcome to the world’s largest aerospace museum that is not funded by a government! This center for education houses nearly 300 aircraft from across the decades and spans over 80 acres. A visit here can easily fill 3 to 4 hours of your day, or even longer if you take your time and ask your guide questions.





Groups of 20 or more people need to reserve entry tickets at least a week before your visit but can benefit from discounted admission rates and complimentary tickets depending on how many folks are in your tour group.

Spencer’s Observatory

Stargazers young and old are sure to love a night out at this Cat Mountain Station spectacle! This observatory offers a variety of large telescopes designed for taking in the night sky, as well as a custom-built patio with a retractable roof. Book a few hours for a guided star tour, and your Tucson group will walk away with new knowledge of astronomy, the solar system, and our constellations.





This venue is best suited for smaller or medium-sized groups of up to 10.

Tucson Museum of Art

One of the best ways to explore the area's sense of culture is to take a tour of this esteemed museum and gallery. Here, patrons can admire works of art from across the centuries—from Indigenous and Latin American artifacts to modern sculptures and photography from around the world.

