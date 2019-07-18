To the Moon! 

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo from NASA

I wasn't even in kindergarten when Neil Armstrong took that giant leap for mankind 50 years ago, so I can't tell you any stories about following the space program in my youth. That's why I turned to my older colleague, longtime Weekly columnist Tom Danehy, to recount the lead-up to Apollo 11's touchdown on the lunar surface. Meanwhile, associate editor Jeff Gardner takes a closer look at the UA Lunar and Planetary Lab's long history with NASA's space program.

Elsewhere in the book: Staff reporter Kathleen Kunz digs into the lousy pay of Arizona teachers; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith nearly gets his head caved in while meeting people in the Stone Avenue corridor; movie critic Bob Grimm has a great time at that new scary gator flick; Chow writer Mark Whittaker enjoys breakfast and lunch at the westside's Coyote Pause Café; music contributor Brett Callwood introduces us to The Regrettes ahead of this weekend's show at 191 Toole; and that's just a sample of the book this week.

Finally, a couple of weeks ago, we bid farewell to outgoing web editor Tirion Morris. This week, we say hello to our new web editor, Jamie Verwys.

Jamie grew up in Sahuarita and—like most of us around here—took an untraditional path to journalism. Earning her degree took about a decade because she's led a life of adventure, holding down gigs with the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, the Rialto Theatre, the UA Office of Sustainability and spending more than her share of time making sandwiches at various delis around town. She dabbled in journalism in high school but her passion for the dark arts didn't really bloom until she got involved with Pima Community College's Aztec Press. She finished her degree at the UA School of Journalism and spent the last year working at the Sierra Vista Herald.

"I love to write and I love hearing other people's stories," she says. "I want to help people and point out problems and—well, mostly point out problems. And maybe get bad guys." That's the spirit, kid! Welcome aboard!

See you on Hippie Hill for the Loft's outdoor screening of Looney Tunes at Himmel Park this Friday!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

