To Our Readers 

First and most important:

I hope that you and your loved ones are safe during these difficult times.

Please be sure to heed the advice of the health care experts and make sure to check in with family, friends and neighbors.

At Tucson Local Media, we are committed to bringing you the news and information as quickly as we can during these unprecedented times for everyone in our communities.

The majority of our staff is currently working remotely. Our team of reporters and editors are on the phones continually throughout the day with city and state officials, school officials, community organizations, small and large businesses and nonprofit organizations to bring you the most current up to date information as it is being released.

Small businesses in any community are the lifeblood of our everyday lives. Please continue supporting those businesses in any way you can.

Please don't hesitate contacting us at (520) 797-4384 or emailing us at tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com with any tips or suggestions of things happening in your community.

From all of us at Tucson Local Media: Thank you for supporting us.

—Jason Joseph

President/Publisher