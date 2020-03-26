March 26, 2020 News & Opinion » Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

To Our Readers 

A letter to you from our President

By
click to enlarge 594afe49dae9b.image.jpg

First and most important:

I hope that you and your loved ones are safe during these difficult times.

Please be sure to heed the advice of the health care experts and make sure to check in with family, friends and neighbors.

At Tucson Local Media, we are committed to bringing you the news and information as quickly as we can during these unprecedented times for everyone in our communities.

The majority of our staff is currently working remotely. Our team of reporters and editors are on the phones continually throughout the day with city and state officials, school officials, community organizations, small and large businesses and nonprofit organizations to bring you the most current up to date information as it is being released.

Small businesses in any community are the lifeblood of our everyday lives. Please continue supporting those businesses in any way you can.

Please don't hesitate contacting us at (520) 797-4384 or emailing us at tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com with any tips or suggestions of things happening in your community.

From all of us at Tucson Local Media: Thank you for supporting us.

Jason Joseph

President/Publisher

More Feature »

Tags: ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

Your Southern Arizona Coronavirus PM Roundup: Wednesday, March 25

Your Southern Arizona Coronavirus PM Roundup: Wednesday, March 25

By Jim Nintzel Mar 25, 2020  5:00 pm

Release of Nonviolent Offenders From Pima County Jail Imminent Due To COVID-19

Release of Nonviolent Offenders From Pima County Jail Imminent Due To COVID-19

By Kathleen B. Kunz Mar 25, 2020  3:24 pm

The Defense Production Act Gives the President Power — but Not Much Funding

The Defense Production Act Gives the President Power — but Not Much Funding

By ProPublica, Isaac Arnsdorf Mar 25, 2020  2:45 pm

More »

Latest in Feature

  • The Foilies 2020

    Recognizing the Worst in Government Transparency
    • by Electronic Frontier Foundation
    • Mar 19, 2020

  • Test Spin

    How is the city’s experiment with e-scooters going, anyhow?
    • by Austin Counts
    • Mar 5, 2020
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Danehy: We have to win in November

    Joe Biden might not be Tom's favorite politician, but he's better than Bernie Sanders, and WAY better than Donald Trump
    • by Tom Danehy
    • Mar 12, 2020

  • Danehy

    Tom has some thoughts about sacrifice and lent
    • by Tom Danehy
    • Feb 27, 2020
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation