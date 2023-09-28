TMA seeks the public help for estate sale

The Tucson Museum of Art League is looking for volunteers to help with the treasure house estate sale. (submitted)

The Tucson Museum of Art League is preparing for its largest fundraiser, the Treasure House Estate Sale, and recruiting the community to get involved.

“It’s a real camaraderie of folks interested in supporting the museum who have a lot of fun putting together the Treasure House sale,” said Eric Soulsby, TMA league president.

“It’s a lot of work, but people enjoy doing it, because they know the end result generates a lot of money for the museum.”

The sale will be held from Friday, Nov. 3, to Sunday, Nov. 5, at 3302 E. Speedway Boulevard. The sale will be open to TMA members only from 3 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. The public may attend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 4, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Soulsby said there is a wide array of items available at the Treasure House Sale, including kitchenware and furniture.

As this is an art museum fundraiser, there are also a lot of artwork and collectibles, including Native American pottery. Guests can expect to find a mix of costume- and high-end jewelry pieces.

Throughout October, the public can donate or consign their items to the benefit of the TMA. The items have to be of good quality and condition—for example, without chips on china and glassware, and polished for sale as appropriate.

The league will accept donations and consignments of artwork, furniture and household goods. There is a wide range and no limit to how much people can donate or consign. To consign an item, it must have a minimum $50 value. Items can be donated and consigned at the sale site, 3302 E. Speedway Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6; Saturday, Oct. 7; Wednesday, Oct. 11; Friday, Oct. 13; or Saturday, Oct. 21.

“The key point is to donate something that people feel will be sold at the sale. We really are aimed at items that are sellable, because it’s a money raiser for the museum,” Soulsby said.

Customers who drop off consigned items at the sale site will receive 50% of the sold price. Those received off-site will get 40% of the sales price being returned.

Those who donate or consign items may be eligible for a tax deduction and will receive paperwork acknowledging their donation when submitting items.

The funds raised by the league are distributed between its operating expenses and the museum. Soulsby said most of the money raised goes to the museum, and it’s “always without any strings attached."

“They can use it as they best see fit. In the past, they’ve always joked that we help keep the lights on at the museum,” Soulsby said.

The league has been supporting and fundraising for the museum for 60 years. The TMA will celebrate its centennial next year.

“The charter of the league is to help raise money for the museum. That’s primarily why the league existed,” Soulsby said.

Treasure House has a positive impact on the budget, but it hosts other fundraisers, too. For more than 30 years, Dinner a L’Art sees museum supporters hosting gourmet dinners in their homes, a gallery or a restaurant. Proceeds from ticket sales go to museum activities.

The league also plans day and small group overnight art trips, taking travel tours to places like Denver to see a Degas exhibit at the Denver Art Museum.

“The more things that people can come to and enjoy that is a fundraiser, the better. We encourage people to participate in Treasure House and come to the location and find a treasure,” Soulsby said.