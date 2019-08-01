Time To Vote! 

OK, time's up! You have until midnight on Sunday, Aug. 4, to cast your ballot in Best of Tucson®! This is your chance to take over the Tucson Weekly and let us know what the best of this burg is. Head over to TucsonWeekly.com to cast your ballot by the end of the weekend—or forever hold your peace!

We're thrilled this week to bring you a few photos of the Grand Canyon by the legendary Jack Dykinga, a Pulitzer prize-winning photojournalist whose long career includes many collaborations with the late Chuck Bowden. Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan takes a look at Etherton Gallery's latest exhibit, Jack Dykinga: Grand Canyon National Park. Trust me on this: Jack's images of the Grand Canyon are not to be missed.

We're also bringing you an excerpt from Empire of Borders, the new book from Tucson journalist Todd Miller. Miller, the author of Border Patrol Nation and Storming the Wall, examines how the United States is projecting its borders all around the globe in new and high-tech ways. As Miller writes, the endgame seems to be "open borders for privileged individuals and powerful corporations and closed ones for the poor and oppressed."

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Associate editor Jeff Gardner looks at how the Pima County Board of Supervisors is trying to keep teens from vaping; web editor Jamie Verwys tells us about how alligators get enough play time at the zoo; columnist Tom Danehy finds some good news to celebrate; food maven Matt Russell says goodbye to Frankie Cheesesteak; movie critic Bob Grimm says Quentin Tarantino has made another masterpiece with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; and there's plenty more to amuse and delight, from our cartoonists to our columnists.

See you at Etherton Gallery!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

