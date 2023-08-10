This one rocks: THC buds dipped in hash oil



What may sound like an intergalactic piece of lunar debris is really just another modern-day cannabis moniker — a luxurious one at that. Moon rocks are top-shelf THC buds that have been dipped in hash oil, and then rolled in kief — small-but-mighty cannabis trichomes that contribute to a strain’s overall flavor and effect.

The result is almost like a THC geode of sorts; a dense nug that, when cracked open, reveals a crystalized heart of cannabis flower. This is the creme de la creme of weed, as it delivers the punch of cannabis concentrate and flower together. The high potency and strong high of moon rocks is what has garnered their status as a confection for cannabis consumers, as THC levels typically reach the upper forties and beyond.

Here, I unfortunately speak from experience. Never ever put moonrocks in a grinder. They are too sticky and should be broken apart by hand. (You can also use a blade to break the nugs into little pieces.)

A little bit goes a long way. Considering the price for moon rocks is around $70 for an eighth, you don’t want any to go to waste. You can sprinkle a little bit on top of a bowl, or mix it into whatever you’re rolling up, or smoke it on its own. If put on top of a bowl, I recommend using your lighter to melt the moon rock into your flower before you smoke. Your journey awaits.

Many aspects of weed counterculture are deeply intertwined with the legacy of hip-hop. The story of moon rocks is no different. It’s hard to be sure of the exact history, though Death Row Records rapper Kurupt and his partner Dr. Zodiak are widely credited with inventing and popularizing moon rocks in mainstream cannabis culture.

In the early days of moon rocks, Girl Scout Cookies was the strain that was standard in their production. As moon rocks have grown in popularity, the general concept has been adapted by other cannabis brands. That opened the doors to any and all strain choices.

Now moon rocks have become a commodified staple of the industry and are typically available in dispensaries. There is also cannabis caviar, which is basically the same idea — flower soaked in hash oil, but does not always have the kief-coated layer. Either way, you have options.

Because of their confectionery blend of flower and concentrate, the high from moon rocks is heavy. Like I said, a little goes a long way.

Enjoy your sesh!