The untold story of prohibition, endocannabinoid deficiency

Many years ago, our food supply came from small family farms that utilized crop rotation practices to keep soils healthy and productive.

Some plants consume nitrogen, other plants sequester nitrogen in the soil and still others tend to leave behind heavy metals and other minerals that build up over time, reducing the health and productivity of a plot of farmland.

By rotating these different types of crops, farmers could keep the land healthy and fertile, and produce the most robust, nutritious food.

One specific crop was an important-yet-undervalued part of this crop rotation. Hemp was used to sequester heavy metals and restore balance to the land. To fulfill its role, hemp had to be harvested — pulled by its roots actually.

These industrious people were left with a crop that did not have a direct market, so they used it themselves in many ways. Waste not, want not. Google industrial uses of hemp and be amazed.

They smoked some along with their other tobacco. This was good for their health as cannabinoids mitigate cancer. They ate some like oatmeal or used it as a flour in baked goods. This helped their stomachs function properly and without painful inflammation.

Hemp grows like a weed, so a lot of this extra harvest was fed to their livestock. The result was the entire food supply had trace amounts of nonpsychoactive cannabinoids.

All the pigs and cows and chickens were eating hemp, and that resulted in eggs, milk and meat that had trace cannabinoids. Thus, the average American’s diet and life was cannabinoid rich. If you consume hemp-based cannabinoids daily and have a cannabinoid-rich diet, your body benefits. Inflammation is reduced, and we develop a resistance to illness.

Along came prohibition and these good, law-abiding people stopped growing hemp. It seemed innocent enough for quite a long time. A few generations later, many health issues rose. Cancer, epilepsy and GI disorders like Crohn’s became far too normal in our modern world.

Twenty-some years ago, Dr. Ethan Russo coined the term endocannabinoid deficiency to describe the phenomena.

Cannabinoids play a critical role in maintaining balance in our bodies. They are nutrients that our systems need. Breast milk has trace cannabinoids. Our brain has naturally occurring cannabinoids. As we age, suffer from illness or eat a woefully deficient commercial food supply, we suffer from basic nutrient deficiency.

This is why people turn to cannabinoid-based medicine for such a wide range of conditions. Through these products, they sometimes have life-changing healing over time. It’s an almost magical response and relief from the first dose. It’s not magic. They are simply replacing what should have been there all along. We are making use of natural supplements from a plant-based source.

When we use these phytocannabinoids, it is wise to be aware of where they come from and what methods were employed. The ethics of the team producing the products matter. The primary cannabinoids, THC and CBD, are only two of hundreds of cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids that work in our bodies to restore balance.

When cannabis is grown using organic inputs and with care, the broad spectrum of compounds is produced. Our nutrition requires many micronutrients to balance and catalyze certain chemical and electrical processes in the body.

Perhaps you have heard of integrative medicine. This was followed by functional medicine, which is unknown to most of our population.

Functional medicine recognizes certain body systems are connected, and others are disconnected. One important connection it recognizes is the link between the neurological system and immune system.

The definition of the endocannabinoid system is “a set of neuromodulatory lipids and their receptors. All mammals have endocannabinoid systems. It seems our very evolution depended on these compounds.

So that is the real takeaway. When our systems lack nutrients, it causes a cascade of other health issues. When we restore the link between our neurological and immune systems, we see profound effects and function more optimally.