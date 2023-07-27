The return of Nurse Blake



Nurse Blake (Blake Lynch) sold out the Rialto for two shows on his last visit to Tucson in September. It’s possible that not every nurse and orderly in Tucson saw that show, but that train has left the station. He’s bringing a whole new show next week in “Nurse Blake: Shock Advised.”

A Nurse Blake show is a multimedia affair, with props, video and costumes to add to the fun. His subject matter can be macabre, but it’s always well within medical professionals’ personal experience. And when he gets technical, he makes sure the rest of us get insights into the lives of those we know whose days are spent treading hospital floors.

Lynch worked full time in trauma centers, and it was about those times that he began creating the videos that exploded on YouTube and made him a comedy star.

To cope with stress with his nursing job, Blake started posting lighthearted original comedy videos aimed at his profession. The videos connected with healthcare workers around the world, went viral, and gained @NurseBlake 300 million views and nearly 4 million followers on social media.

Now comedy is his life and he’s taken it to stages all over the world. Meanwhile, his “NurseCon at Sea” has become one of the world’s most popular nursing conferences.

Through his “Banned4Life Project,” the direct action he generated was influential in overturning a long-standing policy of the FDA that prohibited homosexuals from donating blood. Now he’s promoting healthy work environments for nurses, and has written the best-selling children’s book, “I Want to Be a Nurse When I Grow Up.”

“Nurse Blake: Shock Advised,” 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, The Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, tickets start at $47,www.foxtucson.com.

