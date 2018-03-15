The Reel Indie 

Vanessa Renwick: NSEW Film Tour. Exploded View Microcinema is hosting a series of 13 shorts by American experimental filmmaker Vanessa Renwick. Since the early '80s, Renwick has explored radical politics and environmental issues through her avant-garde film techniques. 7:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, March 16. 197 E Toole Ave. $6.

Willow and Time Bandits. Remember that glorious explosion of high-fantasy/adventure in mid-'80s cinema? It was so big even George Lucas got involved. Thus: Willow. And Casa Video is following it up with another weird '80s classic: Time Bandits. Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way, with quirky costumes and bizarre voices both on-and-off screen. Get $1 off your first beer if you're dressed up for the holiday! 7 to 11:55 p.m., Saturday, March 17. 2905 E Speedway Blvd.

Tucson Cine Mexico. The United States' longest-running festival of contemporary Mexican cinema is back in Tucson for the 15th time. With eight films over the course of five days, plus guest speakers and panels, there's something for every film fan. Including Santo vs. The Evil Brain, I Like it but it Scares Me and more. Presented by the Hanson Film Institute. Visit tucsoncinemexico.org for full details. March 21-25. Various locations.

The Loft Cinema

3233 East Speedway Blvd.

Fantastic Mr. Fox. From the mind of Roald Dahl via the lens of Wes Anderson. This hilarious and colorful movie is one of the few I'd categorize as high-class children's movies, right alongside The Iron Giant, Hedgehog in the Fog and Willy Wonka. And best of all, it's a free showing! Pre-show activities hosted by Mildred & Dildred Toy Store starting at 9:15 a.m. 10 a.m. Saturday, March 17. Free.

Lives: Visible and Leftovers. The Stonewall Riots of 1969 are widely regarded to be the most important event leading to the gay liberation movement in the United States. These two short films examine lesbian relationships in the secretive and dangerous times before those riots. They examine over two thousand forgotten photographs of the Chicago queer community from the '30s to the '70s. Featuring a post-screening Q&A with filmmaker Michelle Citron. 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18. Free.

Vincent van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing. Vincent van Gogh only began making art when he was 27, and died just a decade later. But in those ten years he created more than 2,000 artworks and changed the world forever. This film explores the life and work of one of the most enigmatic and important painters ever to grace the canvas. 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 22. $10.