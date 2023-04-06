The Patch Boys’ campaign supports diaper bank

click to enlarge (David Scott/Submitted) The Patch Boys of Tucson with Arizona Diaper Bank CEO Shannon Roberts.

The Patch Boys of Tucson’s owner David and Caroline Scott siad they believe exceptional service and character set their company apart from others.

“We are unlike most other drywall companies,” David said. “We show up on time. We work clean and we clean up after ourselves. You don’t even know we were there.”

The Patch Boys of Tucson handle patches, popcorn ceiling removal and texturing for homes throughout Southern Arizona. Along with its drywall services, the company has partnered with the Southern Arizona Diaper Bank to give back to the community they support with their business. The Scotts have committed to donating 5% of all profits to the Diaper Bank with a goal of providing 15,000 diapers to the nonprofit.

According to David, the campaign is a part of the first anniversary of The Patch Boys of Tucson. The owner contacted Shannon Roberts, the CEO of the Southern Arizona Diaper Bank, and after touring his facility, the Scotts decided to partner with it. David noted the impact of a local company supporting a local nonprofit.

“We live in our community and believe in giving back to it,” David said. “The Diaper Bank came up as a unique opportunity to give back to the community, and we like what they’re doing. We thought it was a great cause.”

The Diaper Bank is a national network of nonprofits dedicated to providing diapers to the unserved and impoverished. The organization in Arizona is trying to raise money for those who can’t afford diapers, but also menstrual and incontinence supplies. Additionally, the Southern Arizona Diaper Bank trains kids to get out of diapers sooner to lower costs for families.

In the wake of COVID-19 and the rise of housing prices, David addressed the urgency to support nonprofits who cover these necessities.

“Families need help right now, and the Diaper Bank is one organization that’s supporting them,” David said. “They have more money to put food on the table rather than pay for diapers and things like that.”

The Scotts have supported the community for many years before operating The Patch Boys. David is a past board member of the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation and Caroline has worked with the Youth on Their Own nonprofit. They’ve sponsored the Tucson Police Department’s Family Day and contributed to the Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation and Tucson Fire’s Collaborative Community Care.

The Southern Arizona Diaper Bank is only one example of their mission to support Greater Tucson, and their choice to do it for their anniversary celebration highlights their commitment to serve.

“Giving back to our community is of the highest importance to Caroline and I both personally and professionally,” David said. “We are so thrilled to be able to help support the Arizona Diaper Bank in its efforts to collect diapers and supplies for those in need, especially as a way of commemorating one year in business.”

With The Patch Boys of Tucson, the couple plans to serve other community initiatives. The company will also work with Habitat for Humanity to help support their projects in Tucson. David said this is an ongoing campaign.

“We’ve always believed in giving back to the community,” David said. “This is the community we live in, and we want to see it succeed.”