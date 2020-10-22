Some people from the University set up some kind advanced microwave array that can “see” through concrete and, just by dumb luck, they found the artifacts inside the second pillar they tested. The Wren and the Gila Monster were just rectangular shapes wrapped in cellophane and then a piece of a tarp, but the Scorpion was distinctive. They were about five feet up from the ground. Someone had just walked up during the pouring process, embedded them in the drying concrete and then poured a little more to cover them up. They probably wouldn’t have been discovered for another 50 years when the school was finally demolished.

After a heated debate among the Board members, the Museum agreed to pay D.A. her fee. She had found the artifacts, but hadn't recovered them. Such recovery would probably have to wait for years after protracted legal battles involving (among others) the Museum, the school district, and the Mexican government.

El Viejo, the Righteous, lives on.

D.A. went back to working as an engineer, but only after the head of the firm agreed that she could continue her detective work on the side if a case arose.

Their origin has always been shrouded in mystery. Did they come from the Aztecs or maybe even the Mayans and somehow, through human frailty and greed, find their way north, spreading misery and death along the way? Or, perhaps, more likely, were they the creation of ancient artisans in what is now the American Southwest, artifacts that were plundered by one of the Spanish expeditions and taken deep into Mexico, only to eventually work their way back northward over the centuries.Woven through the fabric of legend, the three pieces—The Jewel-Encrusted Roadrunner, the Emerald Gila Monster, and the Jade Scorpion—were said to possess great power, but only if they were kept together, undamaged, and in the hands of a righteous owner.Meeting only two of the conditions often proved fatal. There have been whispers that Emperor Maximilian of Mexico used the Three Treasures to bribe his way out of prison after being overthrown by the forces of Benito Juarez. (The escape plot would have worked but it would have required Maximilian to shave off his beard to avoid recognition, and he refused and was executed. True story.)They changed hands multiple times during the Mexican Revolution, with each temporary possessor (through hubris believing to be the savior of his country) meeting the same grisly fate. According to one folk song, Pancho Villa was admiring them on the front seat of his 1919 Dodge touring car as he drove through the streets of Parral, Chihuahua towards the ambush that would end his life.No one has any idea how they ended up in Tucson, but the Three Treasures emerged, ever so briefly in 1941, only to suddenly fade back into the mists of history. It is there they have remained for the greater part of a century, spoken of only infrequently and, even then, in hushed tones. They are Tucson’s Lost Treasures.It was still way too hot for late October. Yeah, this was Tucson, but it was too-much Tucson. D.A. DiMarco drove south on Oracle toward Downtown, debating with herself as to whether to run the air conditioner, making her part of the problem, or somehow try to make the windows-down trip without ending up sitting in a pool of butt-sweat soup.She remembered reading in an old newspaper that some guy named Jeff Smith, when asked what the best thing about Tucson was, replied “October.” Today, he’d have to say “Sometime after Thanksgiving.” Tucson holds onto its summer heat like somebody grabbing the last biscuit on the plate at the rescue mission.She found a parking space on Stone and decided to walk to the Courthouse. As she traversed the Main Library courtyard, her ears were assaulted by the combined chorus of pigeons and self-proclaimed street musicians doing unspeakable things to their guitars. It sounded like Tom Waits doing a bad impression of Tom Waits.DiMarco entered the Court building and saw her old volleyball teammate from college, Autumn, who hugged D.A. and said, “Thanks for coming. I have to admit I was surprised to hear that you had started working as a private investigator.”“Yeah well, the engineering stuff just got to me. I got tired of working to make a road as perfect and safe as possible and then have drivers misuse and abuse it. It’s like if a master glassblower took three months to make a beautiful vase and then found out that the Clampetts were using it as door stop.”Autumn said, “So, is this permanent?”“I don’t know. I have money saved up. I thought I’d give it a try for a year or so. What is it that you need?”“Have you ever heard of Tucson’s Lost Treasures?”“No, what are they, Costco sheet cakes, pay phones, and radio stations that don’t have erectile dysfunction commercials?”Autumn laughed, then took out her phone and handed it to D.A. “This is what we think the Lost Treasures look like,” Autumn explained. “Three artifacts that our experts believe were crafted somewhere in this area, circa 1500. They bounced around Mexico for centuries, then mysteriously appeared here in 1941. They were seen by the public for a couple days, then disappeared again.”“So, the Tucson Museum of Art wants them?”“Yes. We had the Indigenous Arts and Culture display that was a big success. We’d like to relaunch it with these artifacts, if you can find them. It would be huge for me.”“I have to ask, why me? And why’d we meet here?”“Whoever’s been hiding these things might not see you coming. And the museum has eyes and ears. I think I’m being followed. That guy with the dyed blond hair over there keeps staring at me.”“You’re six-foot-one and gorgeous. It’d be weird if he didn’t stare at you. Send those pictures to my phone.”Autumn’s face tightened. “All right, but you be careful.”She drove west on River, past La Cholla. This was the kind of road she had complained about to Autumn. She drove along at 50, five more than the speed limit, and lost track of the number of cars that whizzed past her. The last one was some kind of Jeep with four guys in it. They flew past her, at first flipping her off and then slowing down to try to talk to her. She thought, those are the kind of guys who, if they went to a $5.00-a-carload drive-in, at least three of them would try to hide in the trunk, thinking they were getting away with something.She went north past Thornydale and then pulled into the Octopus Car Wash. She got into one of the lanes, asked for the Tuesday special, and then moved up in the line. The Glass Guy was talking to some poor old lady, trying to convince her that the microscopic chip in her windshield was about to explode like something from a Michael Bay movie (and that her insurance sucked).D.A. got out and went to find The Man. In every small town and big city, there’s that one guy who knows everything and everybody. In Tucson, it was Jeremiah.He saw he coming and bellowed, “Hey Baby Doll, where you been?”“I’ve been busy.”“Oh yeah? You still making the world safe for bad drivers like me?”“No, I’m a detective now.”He let out a huge laugh. “Yeah, I can see that. Get you a raincoat and you could pass for Columbo.”“I’m partial to ‘The Rockford Files’ although some people might suggest ‘Remington Steele.’ Anyway, do you know anything about Tucson’s Lost Treasures?”“Tucson’s treasure ain’t lost. Pat’s Chili Dogs is still there. Two hot chili dogs and some of those greasy fries…Man, you’ll see God.”She took out her phone and showed him the pictures. He squinted his eyes and rubbed the back of his neck. “You know, I’ve seen those before. Lemme’ think.”As her car emerged from the wash, Jeremiah exclaimed, “I’ve seen a picture of those! Remember when they opened that time capsule at Amphi High a few years ago? They had a picture in the time capsule of some guys holding those things. I remember I thought it was weird, but they said that the high school had just opened up and they were thinking of using one of those things as the school mascot. But the scorpion was too scary and the bird wasn’t scary enough. The Gila monster was just plain ugly, so they settled on Panthers.”D.A. remembered that the manager of the Congress Hotel had played on the legendary Amphi football teams in the late 1990s. She’d stop by and see him. Pat’s Chili Dogs was sorta’ on the way.She got in her car to drive away, not noticing the guy with the dyed blond hair pulling up in his too-loud vintage Camaro to where Jeremiah was standing.The guy at Hotel Congress hadn’t been much help. He gave her a few names of people who had been around Amphi for decades. Maybe they would know somebody who knew somebody. She knew that’s was what most detective work boiled down to—talking to people, doing research, finding a pattern or a clue. It wasn’t Sam Spade smackin’ around some dame (thank God!) or Adrian Monk OCD-ing somebody into submission.If anything, she was probably most like Gus on “Psych,” even though he was a guy and African-American, and, you know, fictional.Autumn had told her that she had an advantage because no one would suspect her of being a detective. But she didn’t want to be the kind of detective who snuck around, peeking in windows. She wanted to be the “ask the right questions, get the right answers” kind. Maybe, sometimes, she should try to look the part.One time when she was in high school, she went as Carmen Sandiego for Halloween. It was a great costume—trench coat, high boots, wide-brimmed hat. But, if she was dressed like that, no matter what question she asked somebody, the answer was likely to come back “Ecuador.”She drove to Buffalo Exchange and went inside. Twenty minutes later, she emerged wearing her new (used) fedora.The phone rang and she pushed the button on the steering wheel to answer. Before she could say “Hello,” she heard, “Hey, this is Jeremiah. I gotta’ give you a heads-up. Right after you left the car wash, this guy came in asking about you. Who you were, what you and I were talking about. He even offered me some money.”“What did you tell him?”“Nothin’, of course.”“What did he look like?”“Kinda’ squirrely. Weird dyed-blond hair. He looked like he wanted to be in a K-Pop band but he wasn’t Asian enough. Actually, he wasn’t Asian, at all. You need to watch your back, Girl.”“Thanks, J.”She needed to go out to Canyon Ranch to check on something, but that would have to wait for another day. When she was a kid, she had read Nancy Drew #111, in which Nancy and her friends spent a week at the exclusive Spa Solaire at the base of the Catalina Mountains in Tucson. Yeah, maybe instead of Gus, she could be Nancy Drew.She had an appointment to get a pedicure at Greentoes. She had had green toes once. The libero had passed the ball too close to the net, so D.A. did a quick set. The Middle came in and pounded the ball but landed on D.A.’s foot. She had green (and purple) toes for a week after that.This time, her toenails were a bright “Yeah, I’m here!” red. She got in her car and closed the door. Before she could start the car, she glanced over at the passenger’s seat and saw a real, live Gila Monster, nearly two feet long, full of cold blood and bad intent.The Gila monster didn’t move. D.A. wasn’t sure if it was bored, puzzled, or ready to strike. One thing was certain: it wasn’t dead. She had her phone in her hand and very softly asked it to tell her about Gila monsters. When The Voice came on, her unwanted passenger stood up a bit, but had no other reaction. Over the next 37 seconds, they both learned that the Gila monster is venomous, but not deadly. When The Voice got to the part about the creature’s “sluggish nature,” D.A. grabbed the door handle and exited the vehicle as quickly and athletically as possible.Once clear, she went around and opened the passenger’s side door. The creature didn’t move. She yelled at it; nothing. She made a jerking motion; still nothing.She closed both car doors and called Animal Control. When they finally arrived and removed it, the woman held the creature in one hand and handed D.A. a piece of paper. “This was attached to the Gila monster with a rubber band.”D.A. thanked her and opened the paper. It read, “Stay away from El Viejo!”She tracked down one of the names that she got at Hotel Congress. A woman named Shirley lived in a mobile-home park out by Old Tucson. D.A. decided to go through Gates Pass, marveling at the number of hikers and cyclists who were out on a triple-digit weekday.When she pulled into the park, she saw a man fixing a sign post. She stopped to ask for directions to Shirley’s place. He peered into the car and said, “I remember you! Good setter, but you telegraphed your dinks.”She was taken aback. “Well, why did they work so well?”“The other team must’ve felt sorry for you,” he laughed.“Yeah well, I saw you on the news. You’re Whips and Chains Stark.”He nodded and raised his eyebrows. “At least once.”He directed her to Shirley’s place.“Thanks for seeing me.”“Honey, at my age, I’m happy to see anybody. What can I do for you?”“I’m looking for information on the Lost Treasures.”Shirley cackled, “Oh, those things. My oldest brother was a part of that group. He died in the War. At his graduation, he let me touch the scorpion. It had this one jewel that was always cool to the touch. They called in the Piedra Fria, the Cool Rock. Even if you left it out in the sun, that one gem would stay cool. I don’t know how they did it.”“You don’t believe in magic?”“Dear, look where I’m living. Do you think I believe in magic?”Shirley remembered a younger guy she had dated “a million years ago” who had told her a story about the artifacts. She might ask him.D.A. approached her car warily. She unlocked the door and opened it slowly. Then she saw them, on the car’s hood. Three small scorpions, skittering around, trying to get out of the heat.“Okay, where’s the wren?”Sitting in the shade of a ramada at Brandi Fenton Park, D.A. watched the park employee approach, age and a bad hip making him do a really sad John Wayne.“Thanks for meeting me,” D.A. said.“Oh, it’s my pleasure. I don’t get to talk to too many people since my wife passed a few years ago. Now I just run this splash pad, but these days, an old man sitting around watching kids have fun sends up warning flags. I’m retiring soon and then it’ll just be me and my remote.”“What can you tell me about the Lost Treasures?”He chuckled. “I can pass along the myths and the tall tales. One of the stories might be true but I wouldn’t bet my flat-screen TV on it.”Leaning forward, she said, “I’d like to hear it.”“Well, first off, let me say that my Uncle Roy wasn’t a bad person, per se, but he wouldn’t have been Valedictorian in a graduating class of one.“Anyway, he told his cousin, Leroy, about the statues and Leroy said they should steal them and take them to this guy he knew in Alamosa, Colorado. They could sell them and buy a couple nice horses. That’s about as far ahead as they planned.”The rest of the story went as follows: They grabbed the items and took off. The trip went badly from the start. The old truck broke down twice and the weather was surprisingly cold for late October. They made it through Santa Fe and were only about 50 miles from their destination. They were passing through a small town when they had a blowout. The truck went off the road and Leroy suffered a badly broken arm.They were lawbreakers on the run so they didn’t want to ask for help. They crossed the road to an old cemetery and decided to pull up one of the white wooden crosses to make a splint for Leroy’s arm. Roy didn’t want to desecrate the grave but Leroy was screaming in agony, so Roy yanked the cross out of the ground. As he did so, he looked up at the setting sun and saw three people up on a ridge, standing near one of those big box cameras on a tripod.Roy screamed, “They’re takin’ pictures of us! We gotta’ go!”They got the truck out of the ditch and headed back to Tucson. When they got back, he put the artifacts back and wanted nothing to do with them after that.“When that photo became famous, Uncle Roy freaked out.”D.A. gasped, “Do you mean ‘Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico’?!”“That’s the one. ‘Til the day he died, he swore he could see himself and Leroy in that picture, down by the cemetery. He took me to that museum at the UA and showed me a couple smudges that he swears was them.”She laughed. “So Ansel Adams foiled a robbery and became a millionaire with one click of the camera.”When she got home, she just parked in the driveway, figuring she’d just change clothes and head back out. As she approached the front door, she saw a note taped to it. She grabbed the note.“Stay away from El Viejo!”She flipped the paper over and saw that it had been written on the back of a torn restaurant receipt. She recognized the part of the logo that remained.The original Guadalajara Grill on Prince is one of the most ridiculously popular restaurants in Tucson history. It’s run by Señora Vega, a bundle of energy who apparently had never met a person who didn’t love her. She had figured out how to squeeze 48 hours into each day and sometimes appeared to be in her original restaurant and the equally ridiculously popular one on North Oracle at the same time.D.A. and her teammates used to have team meals at the original restaurant.Señora Vega was coming out of the kitchen when D.A. walked in. They hugged.“Ay, Mijita, where have you been?”“I’ve been working. I know you’re busy, but I was wondering if you know somebody called El Viejo.”“That applies to every guy who has asked me out on a date in the past two years.”“Señora…”“I know a man who used to own one of those restaurants in South Tucson. You know the kind—great food but you can’t trust the furniture. But he retired quite a while ago. He was old 20 years ago. I mean, just imagine the oldest person you’ve ever met and then imagine that you’re talking to that guy’s father. You should ask Bennie, my bartender. He used to work on the South side. Maybe he’ll know something.D.A. took a seat at the bar. When Bennie approached, D.A. said, “Diet soda, please.”“You sure you don’t want to try one of my specialties?”Out of curiosity, she said, “Which are?”“Death By Snakebite, Heat Exhaustion, and the Martha McSally?”“Martha McSally?! What’s in that?”“I’m not sure. I’ve never had to make one. Everybody prefers Death By Snakebite and Heat Exhaustion.”“Do you know a guy named El Viejo?”“Of course. El Viejo is a legend. I think we’re related but we’re separated by generations and cousins and uncles and stuff. He hangs out at a dive bar near Downtown.”“As opposed to a dive bar in the foothills?”“Yeah, huh? Why do you want to talk to him?”“Because somebody keeps trying to get me not to talk to him?”“By ‘somebody,’ do you mean a short guy with dyed-blond hair?”“He’s the one.”He closed his eyes and shook his head. “That’s my idiot cousin. Gimme’ your number. I’ll ask El Viejo if he wants to talk to you, then I’ll get back to you.”She thanked him, left a hefty tip and an un-drunk soda, and then left. She didn’t drink alcohol, but if she did, she would just have to try that Martha McSally.She expected a dive bar to be dark and cool and, for some reason, she thought everything would be sticky. But it wasn’t.Somehow, El Viejo looked even older than they had described. But when he talked, his voice was steady and calm, almost soothing.“I’m sorry for the trouble my grandson caused. He was trying to protect me.”She rolled her eyes.“I guess it’s time…Those things you’re looking for are nothing but trouble. They’re cursed. You’ve seen the picture of us holding them?”She nodded.“We were the first graduating class of Amphi High School, May of 1941. We were wild kids, not evil, but wild. The Senior Class President gave us twenty bucks to buy a Senior gift for the school. But we blew the money on beer and tacos. So, one of the guys said that he had a crazy aunt, a bruja, who lived outside of town. She had the three things on her counter so we just took ‘em and came up with the story about the mascot.”“She let you have them?”“She said they were cursed and she didn’t want them. Then she said some crazy story about Pancho Villa but we didn’t understand her.”He took a sip, then continued.“We presented them at Graduation, but then a couple of the guys wondered if they were really valuable, so we broke in the school the next day and stole them. They wouldn’t be missed until school re-opened in the Fall. We made a deal that we would sit on them for a year and then try to sell them and split the money nine ways. Stupid plan. Joey got killed that summer for messin’ with the wrong girl. And do you know about Roy?”“Yes.”“Then the War broke out and we all joined up. Only five of us came back. When we got together, Roy and I said we wanted nothing to do with those things. The other three guys pried some of the stones out of the scorpion. One guy sold his and started a construction company that helped build the new high school on Stone. But his life was a mess and he died broke. Second guy didn’t turn out much better.“The guy who had the Piedra Fria became a priest, but he died young, too. The Piedra Fria got passed around. I heard that the last guy who had it sold it to a collector and used the money to start a business.“That’s it. Are you going to turn me in?”She said, “For what? Telling a story? The statute of limitation on those things probably expired about the time the atom bomb was dropped on Japan.”As she got up to leave, he said, “Don’t be there when they dig ‘em up. Curses don’t know direction. Y’know, we don’t need those Lost Treasures. Tucson has plenty of treasures.”She walked, smiling, out into the Halloween Day sunlight. It was hot, but not too much.It bothered her that she hadn’t discovered what had happened to mystical ruby, the Piedra Fria. El Viejo had told her that the jewel had been passed down to someone who fenced it and used the money to start a business empire. After amassing a fortune, that person had moved on to something bigger.While sitting in line at eegee’s to get an order of French fries with ranch dressing (which one should never try to eat while in a moving vehicle), she turned on the news. There was something about how the Governor had established an exploratory committee and was considering running for the U.S. Senate seat held by the retired astronaut.D.A. sighed at hearing the news of further upward mediocrity, then it hit her.Wait…Piedra Fria…Cold Stone!...Nah!!