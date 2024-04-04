‘The Joke Machine’: Demetri Martin kicks his shows into gear

Comedian Demetri Martin will film a Netflix special in Denver after performing in Phoenix and Tucson.

Demetri Martin is taking an unconventional approach to comedy specials.

The standup comedian, writer and director released the first of a trilogy of specials, “Demetri Deconstructed,” on April 2.

“I have three specials that have a low-fi, sci-fi story,” he said. “Each of these specials can stand on their own. They’re in line with what we’ve done in the past — a lot of jokes, drawings and music.

“Where it is different is the connective tissue of how it all goes together.”

Martin will shoot part two on Saturday, April 13, in Denver after gigging in Phoenix and Tucson — Stand Up Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, and the Fox Tucson Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6.

“Phoenix and Tucson are my last two shows to practice before I go to Denver to film the special,” he said. “What I’m hoping the crowd will get from me is a put-together, pretty well-polished, TV-ready show that I can then go film.”

Martin is a well-regarded comic, having won awards in Edinburgh and Australia for his shows. He has released three standup comedy albums and four hour-long standup comedy specials.

Among his TV projects was Comedy Central’s “Important Things with Demetri Martin,” while he starred in the feature film “Dean.” His books, “This Is a Book” and “Point Your Face at This,” are New York Times bestsellers.

He showed off his artwork in “If It’s Not Funny, It’s Art.” Martin’s fiction has appeared in The New Yorker, Esquire and The New York Times Magazine.

“The live experience is a continuation of what I usually do — with twists — in the TV experience, the stand-up special world,” he said.

“I’ve taken things further than I usually do there.”

The results, set to air on Netflix, are an “I haven’t seen this before,” said Martin, whose last special was six years ago.

“It’s not sketch comedy. It’s not a movie. They’re standup specials. I shot the first one, edited it and that’s the one that’s finally going to come out. We’ll see if people like it. As a standup special, it’s kicking off a bigger story that gives me momentum going into the second one. I haven’t seen anybody do it like this.”