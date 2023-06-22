The (casual) science behind the edible

What’s better? Smoking or eating an edible?

While the answer to that question can be deeply personal, there are a variety of factors that can contribute to the overall experiences that THC consumption provides. Edibles do not interact with the lungs and, in the process, can deliver a high that differs in intensity and longevity from smoking THC.

Cannabinoids, such as THC and CBD, bind with cannabinoid receptors in many ways, the effects of which are mainly dictated by the consumption method. When THC is smoked or vaped, cannabinoids are absorbed through the lungs and into the bloodstream, quickly entering the blood-brain barrier. As these cannabinoids travel to the brain, they bind with the endocannabinoid system (ECS), resulting in the feeling of being high. This means that THC’s effects are practically instant, which is attractive to many.

With an edible, however, the body must process the cannabinoids via the digestive tract and liver, where they are eventually absorbed into the bloodstream. This process results in a longer activation time, but it can be more potent and intense. The high from an edible is different from smoking THC, possibly because the liver converts THC into 11-hydroxy-THC. This compound is thought to be two to three times more potent than THC. Research regarding 11-hydroxy-THC is still relatively new, and there is much to still discover.

11-hydroxy-THC is integral to why edibles can deliver a longer and more extreme high. Because of this, proceed with caution. Similarly, a longer activation time means the high can creep in, which is why knowing an edible’s dose is key. The edible’s effects kick in between 30 minutes to two hours, but can linger up to 24 hours.

In Arizona, edibles sold recreationally cannot exceed 10 mg per piece, and 100 mg per package. So, if you’re new to edibles, it’s always best to begin with a low dose, 5 mg or lower. This can be achieved by cutting a 10 mg edible into pieces. Typically, an edible from a dispensary should have an even dosage of THC throughout the whole product to ensure consistent dosing.

On the flip side, some people may require a higher dose of edibles to feel medicated. Having a medical card opens the door to higher-dosed edible products, with packages going up to 1000 mg.

Did you get too high from an edible? CBD can be helpful in quelling it, and it can be taken to counteract the negative effects one may be experiencing from the THC.