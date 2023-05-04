Tastes of Cinco de Mayo pepper the Tucson area

Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over France during the Battle of Puebla in 1862. While the holiday marks this event, it has also become a bigger celebration of Mexican heritage and culture. In Tucson, there are various chances to celebrate the holiday with these local events and restaurants.

Restaurants

El Molinito

Local family-owned restaurant chain El Molinito will celebrate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at its four locations. Indulge in tamales, tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, burritos, carne asada and chile relleno. The restaurant offers fresh ingredients and at atmosphere that lends itself to a family dinner or a casual night out with friends.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m., 5380 E. 22nd Street, Tucson, 520-747-9162

2323 N. Pantano Road, Tucson, 520-885-0055

3675 W. Ina Road, Tucson, 520-268-8180

10180 N. Oracle Road, 520-268-8180, el-molinito.com





La Botana Tacos

At La Botana Tacos, there will be specials throughout the day on margaritas and Mexican Cerveza. Guests can also enjoy DJed music and giveaway from beer and tequila vendors.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., La Botana Tacos, 3200 N. First Avenue, Tucson, 520-777-8801, labotanatacos.com





Reforma

Celebrate with Reforma for Cinco de Mayo from 4 to 11 p.m. They will offer $25 beer bucket specials with Tecate and Dos Equis. They will also run $8 house margaritas all day.

4 to 11 p.m., 4340 N. Campbell Avenue, Suite 101, Tucson, 520-867-4134, reformatucson.com





Rollies Mexican Patio

Rollies Mexican Patio offers a range of dishes, including its award-winning birria tacos. Guests can also try rolled tacos, birria ramen and pizzadillas, flat enchiladas, quesadillas and burros. The restaurant is owned by Mateo Otero, an award-winning chef and Tucson native with more than two decades of experience in the culinary industry.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 4573 S. 12th Avenue, Tucson, 520-300-6289, rolliestucson.com





Tumerico

Tumerico, a Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian restaurant chain, will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at its Sixth Street store and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Fourth Avenue location. The eateries are dedicated to offering cuisine made with fresh, organic and local ingredients.

Tumerico Café, 2526 E. Sixth Street, Tucson, 520-240-6947

Tumi on Fourth, 402 E. Fourth Avenue, Tucson, 520-392-0224, tumerico.com





Concerts

Cinco de Mayo en El Barrio

Held from May 5 to May 7, the Cinco de Mayo en El Barrio Downtown fiesta will feature hip-hop, mariachi, country, Latin and other musicians. The headliners include Adrian Chaparro on Friday, the Josh Abbott Band on Saturday and Gabito Ballesteros and Natanael Cano on Sunday. The festival will also have food trucks, ballet folklorico performances, Cinco de Mayo-inspired cocktails and Mexican Cervezas, games, DJed music, an outdoor boxing viewing party and a mural reveal.

61 E. Congress Street, Tucson, general admission tickets start at $25, tucsonfiesta.com





Hotel Congress

Hotel Congress will celebrate with live music in the Century Room, Club Congress and the Plaza stage. In the Century Room, Mark Guerrero will sing the songs of his father, Tucson-born guitarist and singer Lalo Guerrero. He will be joined by Skip Heller and the Reckless Night Ensemble. Club Congress will feature Santa Pachita, a Tucson-based Latin fusion group that blends salsa, cumbia, reggae and ska into its performances. Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, a rock group from Tempe, will perform on the Plaza stage on May 5 and May 6.

Mark Guerrero Sings the Songs of Lalo Guerrero, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., May 5, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start at $20, hotelcongress.com/family/club-congress

Cinco de Mayo with Santa Pachito, 8 p.m., May 5, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $10, hotelcongress.com/family/club-congress

Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, 7 p.m., May 5 and May 6, 311 E. Congress Street, $29 advance tickets and $32 day of show, hotelcongress.com/family/club-congress





Mint Bar

Mint Bar will bring a special Cinco de Mayo comedy show hosted by Jesse Ever from Phoenix. The lineup also includes Paul Rodriguez of the Latin Kings of Comedy and El Omar, who has toured with the Latin Comedy Jam and the Borderland Kings of Comedy.

8 p.m., Mint Bar, 3540 E. Grant Road, Tucson, $15 presale and $20 at the door, eventbrite.com





Rockabilly Grill

Rockabilly Grill will offer live music from the eclectic rock group Chalako, which blends blues, rock, jazz, pop, Tejano and salsa into its performances. The bar will also have Mango Shotta and Tequila Corazon drink specials.

7 p.m., May 5, Rockabilly Grill, 3700 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, 520-888-1900, rockabillygrill.com





The Screening Room

At the Screening Room, Southwest Soular Records will be holding an all-ages Southwest Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music from local Tucson Chicano artists Nuggz, Itzzz Manny, Tre-O, Ago, Cruz Ocho, Markyropes, Damian, Suave and Zepure.

8 p.m., Screening Room, 127 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $10, 520-882-0204, screeningroomdowntown.com





Thunder Canyon Brewery

Thunder Canyon Brewery will have a night of music featuring DJ Devvy and live performances by Divine and the Baby Kings, Marcos Barajas El Mayor, Harry Flights from El Rueda Records, El Yony, R3D, God Areef, Sajero and Gomez Goe$. The event will feature a kissing booth with free shots for every kiss.

8 p.m., Thunder Canyon Brewery, 220 E. Broadway Boulevard, Tucson, 520-396-3480, thundercanyonbrewery.com





Misc. events

’81 Barbers Loteria

At ’81 Barbers, drag queen Isis D. Frost will host a special Cinco de Mayo version of Loteria, a game of chance similar to bingo but played with a deck of cards. The event will have cash prizes and a local vendor raffle. There will be $8 micheladas and $3 Mexican beer specials.

7 p.m., ’81 Barbers, 160 S. Avenida del Convento, Suite 160, Tucson, $45, eventbrite.com





Dr. Gann’s Diet of Hope Cinco de Mayo 10K, 5K and FitKidz Mile

Those who want to be active around Cinco de Mayo can take part in Dr. Gann’s Diet of Hope Cinco de Mayo 10K and 5K walk and run and FitKidz mile race, held on Sunday, May 7. It starts at Cholla High School and takes participants through Star Pass in the Tucson Mountains foothills. For kids, there will be a sombrero-themed race, complete with a pinata and water balloon toss. Tap and Bottle will offer a prize for the top team. All participants will receive a T-shirt and a participant medal. A post-race breakfast with breakfast burritos, coffee, Eegees and cookies will follow the event. There will also be live mariachi music after the race.

5:30 to 6:30 a.m. registration, Sunday, May 7, Cholla High School, 2001 W. Starr Pass Boulevard, Tucson, $45 for 5K and 10K run and walk, free for FitKidz Mile, $38 for virtual 5K and 10K run and walk, runsar.org/events/cinco-de-mayo-10k