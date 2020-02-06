Tap Times 

Jeff Gardner

Public Brewhouse

This guide will help you keep track of all the best events going on at Tucson's two dozen craft breweries during the 10th annual Arizona Craft Beer Week: Thursday, Feb. 6, through Saturday, Feb. 15.

Thursday, Feb. 6

Button Brew House is hosting specialty cheese pairings all throughout Arizona Beer Week, starting on Thursday. They've teamed up with Peace, Love & Smoked Cheese for three pairs: Havarti Dill with the Tucson Traveler Blonde, Monterey Jack with the Button Amber, and White Cheddar Hatch Chili with the Button IPA. So whether you want a spicy cheese, a spicy beer, or both, you're covered all week. Tastings available every day of Beer Week. 6800 N. Camino Martin, suite 160.

Friday, Feb. 7

Tucson Hop Shop is hosting Dillinger Brewing Co. for a collaborative release of the "Hop Shop My Tart" a new lemon rosemary sour beer. Hop Shop will also be serving up several other Dillinger beers, and Malta Joe's Paztizzis is in the house for dinner. 6 to 8 p.m. 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Pueblo Vida Brewing is releasing a collaborative IPA with Wren House Brewing out of Phoenix. The follow-up to last year's "Just Friends IPA" this year, it's the "Highly Compatible Double IPA." This new Double IPA is brewed with Sinagua Malt, and a dry-hop of Mandarina Bavaria, Idaho 7 and The Bruce Blend for a funky, hoppy finish. "Highly Compatible" will be available on-draft as well as in four-packs to-go. 1 to 11 p.m. 115 E. Broadway.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Tap & Bottle Downtown is celebrating its third annual "Hazed and Infused Day" featuring multiple hazy, hoppy beers from breweries local and interstate. Among the expensive tap list is the Blueberry French Toast from Decadent Ales, which includes notes of blueberries, maple syrup, and cinnamon; the Hella Open from Modern Times Brewing, a double IPA reaching 8.4 percent ABV; Hype Train from Tombstone Brewing Company, featuring "the most hops we could figure out how to put in a beer." Awards will also be given for the best Dazed and Confused-inspired costumes. Noon to midnight. 403 N. Sixth Ave.

Iron John's Brewing is hosting an Artisan Market, featuring a whole lot more than antiques. This two-day market features local artists and antique vendors, plus a live DJ and food trucks. Iron John's will also be releasing their new Red Card Altbier Lager on the first day of the market. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday. 555 E. 18th Street.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Caps & Corks is hosting a special showcase exclusively for Arizona beers. Taste some of the best beers the Copper State has to offer, featuring drinks from Goldwater Brewing, Dark Sky Brewing, Crooked Tooth Brewing, Arizona Wilderness and many more. All day. 3830 W. River Road.

1912 Brewing is hosting the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to celebrate everyone's favorite cactus, and to release their new collaborative infusion beer, the Naughty Lobo. This "Sip for Saguaros" event means one dollar from every pint of Naughty Lobo sold goes back to the Desert Museum to help fund their efforts to conserve the saguaros. The Naughty Lobo is an imperial blood orange sour that was infused with chiltepin peppers. 3 to 6 p.m. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., suite 105.

Monday, Feb. 10

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co. is hosting the Tucson Homebrew Club Appreciation Night, which celebrates local homebrewing. There will be a wide variety of local homebrewers discussing specialty beers, and the night also features an in-depth tour through Crooked Tooth's brew house. Flights of Crooked Tooth craft beers will be available for $15. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 228 E. Sixth St.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Ten55 Brewing is getting extra wheaty for Arizona Beer Week by teaming up with Barrio Bread. Not only will they have Barrio Bread's famous loaves to eat, but they've also secured exclusive access to the Heritage Gazelle Rye from Hayden Flour Mills to brew a special rye pale ale. Eat your bread and drink it too, alongside special spreads to bring the whole thing together. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 110 E. Congress St.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Pueblo Vida Brewing is releasing three beers, both on tap and in cans: the "Sitrous IPA" is brewed with Great Western 2-Row and unmalted Sonoran White Wheat from BKW Farms in Marana, and features grapefruit, key lime and orange notes. The "Raspberry + Coffee Shortcut" is a kettle sour with fresh raspberries and cold brew concentrate from Presta Coffee Roasters. The "Benthos IPA" is brewed with Great Western wheat and dry-hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo and Idaho 7. 1 to 11 p.m. 115 E. Broadway.

Thursday, Feb. 13

1912 Brewing is teaming up with Uncle Bear's Brewery out of Gilbert for a release of the collaborative "Debo's," a sour imperial IPA brewed with Citra, Amarillo and Columbus Hops to "triple hop" extravaganza. 6 to 9 p.m. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd., suite 105.

Friday, Feb. 14

For Valentine's Day, Craft, A Modern Drinkery is pairing Russel Stover chocolates with three beers from Clown Shoes brewing for a tasty and romantic evening. The beers are the Bluegrass Billionaire, a British Barleywine reaching a hefty 12.5 percent ABV; the Advent Party Crasher, an American Imperial stout brewed with orange peel; and the Tarheel Unidragon, an American Imperial stout with caramel and brown sugar. 6 to 8 p.m. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.

Dillinger Brewing Company is teaming up with Monsoon Chocolate for Valentine's Day to make two local beers paired with two local chocolates. They're pairing their "Lady In Red" chocolate cherry stout and their "OSIRIS-REx Recon" hazy IPA. 5 to 10 p.m. $24. 3895 N. Oracle Road.

Saturday, Feb. 15

The Tucson Craft Beer Crawl is the culmination of all Beer Week events in Tucson. 1912 Brewing, Corbett Brewing, BlackRock Brewers, Four Peaks, Borderlands, Crooked Tooth, Harbottle and many more are bringing their best beers for this crawl that extends all over downtown. While the downtown breweries are venues for the Crawl, so is Hotel Congress, R Bar, Tap & Bottle and more. Visit tucsoncraftbeercrawl.com for full info.

Craft, A Modern Drinkery is hosting their second annual Tucson Sour Fest, featuring some of the best pucker-up beers from Dillinger, 1912, Crooked Tooth and Borderlands Brewing. 2 to 4 p.m. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd.