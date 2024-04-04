Taking a Shot: Steve Poltz has followed his dreams

Steve Poltz grew up in Southern California but the veteran singer-songwriter was born in Canada. Poltz is down with fellow Great White North native, Wayne Gretzky’s mantra, “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take,” The Great One said while he was setting unbreakable NHL records.

The laidback former member of the Rugburns recently fired away while relaxing poolside in Australia. When Poltz saw Rickie Lee Jones catching some rays, it was time to shoot his shot.

“I’m here playing a blues fest and we’re at a resort and in these situations, you never know who you’ll see,” Poltz said while calling from Byron Bay, Australia. “You could be hanging out and you’re next to Taj Mahal. I saw Rickie Lee, who is one of my all-time favorites. I went up to her and told her that I’ll be playing ‘On Saturday Afternoons in 1963,’ which is one of my favorite songs of all time. It’s from her first album and I remember hearing it as part of the soundtrack to the film ‘Meatballs.’”

Poltz threw the suggestion out there the following day as Jones was hanging at his show. The eccentric icon accepted the Americana artist’s invitation to perform. “I walked over to her and smiled and she followed me to the mic,” Poltz said. “The audience was freaking out because she’s Rickie Lee. I started crying because she’s at the very top of the list for me. That was my dream come true. So, you know by the time I get to Tucson I’ll be on such a high from this experience.”

Expect Poltz, 60, who will perform Saturday at the Tucson Folk Festival, to touch on songs from many of his 14 albums but the emphasis will be on his latest, “Stardust and Satellites,” which dropped in 2022. The collection of witty tunes is personal and unpredictable. “Up With People,” a catchy and amusing track, has Poltz looking back to his salad days. “Back in high school I loved you/But I didn’t have the courage to tell you/’Cause I was high on quaaludes and listening to Foreigner.”

Poltz gets serious on songs like “Conveyor Belt,” which is about the eventual arrival of the Grim Reaper. Poltz had time to ponder since most of the “Stardust and Satellites” songs were composed during the pandemic.

“It was a great time to write since I would go on these long walks,” Poltz said. “It also helped that I was around a lot of creative people.”

click to enlarge (Jeff Fansano/ Submitted) Steve Poltz will come into Tucson with Koala energy hot from Australia for the Tucson Folk Festival

That’s how it’s been for the last eight years for Poltz living in Nashville. “I haven’t been there that long but it’s been amazing since people like Billy Strings pop over and I would take these walks with Oliver Wood. It’s a great community to be around.”

Wood and Jano Rix of the Wood Brothers produced “Stardust and Satellites.” “They did a great job but I’m thinking about moving in another direction with my next album,” Poltz said.

Poltz, who has recently written a fresh batch of material, is considering producing himself for the first time. “I’m excited about so much since there’s such a great vibe in Nashville,” Poltz said.

Tucson is one of Poltz’s favorite cities. “I’m not just saying that,” Poltz said. “I love it there and I think they love me back. Tucson was one of the early adopters of the Rugburns. I have so many great memories playing Tucson and staying at the Hotel Congress. The people in Tucson seem to really like what I do.”

Poltz is so beloved that a fan hired local artist Mike Chiorazzi to paint a mural of his favorite recording artists. The surreal work has Poltz playing cards with such legends as Bob Dylan and Paul McCartney.

“I was blown away by it,” Poltz said. “How could I not be?”

Don’t be surprised if Poltz slips in a Dylan cover or perhaps a version of Jewel’s “You Were Meant for Me.” The latter was co-written by Poltz and Jewel. “The funny part is when I look back at that song is that Jewel and I had no idea we were writing a lottery ticket while we were in Mexico,” Poltz said while laughing. “That song was a true co-write. We wrote another song called ‘Food Stamp Love.’ I thought that was the song that would be the big hit. I remember her record company (Atlantic) felt otherwise. They said, ‘That’s not a hit. ‘You Were Meant For Me’ is a hit.’ They were right. I enjoy playing it.”

When Poltz performs at the Folk Festival, there’s another cover he’ll deliver. But unlike Jewel’s signature tune, the tune Poltz will render, “If Only You Were Lonely,” is a brilliant deep cut by The Replacements. Poltz is inspired to play the gem written by the Replacements’ Paul Westerberg for the first time in 20 years.

“I just decided to play that song in Tucson at this very moment since you asked who else besides Rickie Lee would I like to perform with and it’s Paul Westerberg,” Poltz said. “I’m a huge Replacements fan.”

That’s evident because when Poltz discussed how reluctant the Replacements were to grab the brass ring, he belted out the Mats’ “I Don’t Know.” “One foot in the door/ The other one in the gutter/the sweet smell you adore/I think I’d rather smother.”

Poltz shares a common denominator with songwriters, who continue to create strong material well into their careers. Poltz and songsmiths like Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young continue to listen to contemporary tunes and music of all genres.

There’s only one passion up there with music for Poltz and that’s Australian wildlife. “I’ll be coming in hot from Australia into Tucson since I’ll be coming right from a koala sanctuary,” Poltz said. “I’ll be petting koalas and jumping with kangaroos and I’ll bring that energy to Tucson so get ready.”