Tailgate Time

click to enlarge (Photos by Aidan Wohl) UFC employee Walker Vanwey, 31, poses in front of the companies’ sponsor Howler Head truck.

Barstool Sports celebrated its title sponsorship of the Arizona Bowl with a tailgate party featuring food by the likes of Si Charro, Howler Head and Hooters. With the game, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 30-27 in overtime. Aidan Wohl was at the tailgate to capture the moment.

click to enlarge Dave Peterson, 48, prepares Hooters’ Buffalo wings at the tailgate.