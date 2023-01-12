Tailgate Time

By and

click to enlarge Tailgate Time
(Photos by Aidan Wohl)
UFC employee Walker Vanwey, 31, poses in front of the companies’ sponsor Howler Head truck.

Barstool Sports celebrated its title sponsorship of the Arizona Bowl with a tailgate party featuring food by the likes of Si Charro, Howler Head and Hooters. With the game, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Wyoming Cowboys 30-27 in overtime. Aidan Wohl was at the tailgate to capture the moment.

click to enlarge Tailgate Time
Dave Peterson, 48, prepares Hooters’ Buffalo wings at the tailgate.
click to enlarge Tailgate Time
Michael Flaherty, 27, Michael Giordano, 26, and Nick Diver, 29, offer Pardon My Cheesesteak as part of Virtual Dining Concepts.

Latest in Currents Feature

SaludArte merges public art with public health

By Morgan Owen

SaludArte merges public art with public health

Tucson says goodbye to a treasure

By Karen Schaffner

Tucson says goodbye to a treasure

Planetarium is a bright spot at the UA

By Katya Mendoza

Planetarium is a bright spot at the UA

Mission Library renamed in honor of facility champion

By Hope Peters

Mission Library renamed in honor of facility champion
More »
More Currents Feature
All News & Opinion
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Finchem’s Scary Past and Dangerous Future: Why You Should Not Vote Him Secretary of State

By Jake Dean

Finchem’s Scary Past and Dangerous Future: Why You Should Not Vote Him Secretary of State

Expect Delays: Here Is Your 2022 Guide to Tucson-Area Road Projects

By Nicole Feltman

Expect Delays: Here Is Your 2022 Guide to Tucson-Area Road Projects

Teatro Carmen renovation is close to fruition

By Karen Schaffner

Teatro Carmen renovation is close to fruition

Tucson Weekly

Best of Tucson Weekly

Tucson Weekly

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation