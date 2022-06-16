Sweet and Sour: Two new products from Canna Confections deliver a smooth high

By

click to enlarge canna_confections_white_chocolate_bar_1_.jpg

The gang at Canna Confections stays busy! Canna Confections falls under the umbrella of Halo Infusions, which is also the parent of such brands as Pure & Simple (infused juices), Cannabliss (medicated snacks) Aunt Ellie’s (those amazing brownies and related baked goods) and Chronic Health (a collection of tinctures and topicals). If you’ve tried any of those products, you know that they know a thing or two about cannabis-enhanced edibles.

The latest product from Canna Confections is a 100mg white chocolate bar. It’s scored into 10 10mg pieces to make for easy dosing. Keeping the total dose to 100mg means that the candy is available to both recreational users and medical card holders.

There’s a slight cannabis undertone in the white chocolate flavor. If you think weed pairs well with chocolate—the Test Department certainly thinks so—you’ll like the taste.

As far as effects go, 10mg will definitely be an uplifting experience for most cannabis veterans. (If you’re new to edibles, follow the sage advice of “start low, go slow.” You can always eat a little more if you’re not getting the results you want.) The candy bar produces a solid buzz that will carry you for a few hours.

At a suggested retail price of $19, that comes out to less than two bucks for 10mg, which is a solid deal for a quality confection.

Also new from Halo Infusions’ Cannabliss brand is a pack of sour gummies. As with the chocolate bar, the sour gummies come in a 100mg package that includes 10 gummies, each dosed with 10mg of THC.

When they say “pucker up,” they’re not kidding. These give a burst of sour flavor when they hit your tongue. If that’s your thing, you won’t be disappointed. They have a mix of fruit flavors, although the sour punch will be the dominate taste.

Like the chocolate bar, these gummies def will deliver an uplifting experience that will keep you cruising at a decent altitude for a few hours. Made with an “RSO-style ethanol extraction method,” the makers say the cannabis delivers “a wider range of cannabinoids.” We know it delivers, as promised, a solid experience of “cannabliss.”

