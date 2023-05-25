Summer Safari Nights start amid zoo construction

click to enlarge (Chelo Grubb/Submitted) An owl nimbus educator introduces a zoo animal to the public.

Summer Safari Nights are back at the Reid Park Zoo to help beat the heat.

“During the summer, it’s so hard to spend time outside when it’s 110 degrees,” said Chelo Grubb, the zoo’s marketing and communications supervisor.

“We want to give that opportunity for people to come enjoy the zoo during the cooler evening hours and get some time outside without risking sunburns and whatnot.”

Every Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 12 has a theme based on a “Rock Star Animal,” a species that staff incorporate into their programming.

“We’ll do keeper chats about the specific animals we’re featuring each week,” Grubb said. “Depending on the animal, we’ll have docents out with some really cool artifacts. People will get to know the animals a little more intimately.”

Presented by TMC Healthcare, Summer Safari Nights include animal encounters, artifact stations, giraffe feedings, carousel rides and crafts.

The Reid Park Zoo also scheduled live music each night, featuring local artists and acts that range from The Circus Academy and Mr. Nature’s Music Garden to Mamma Coal and Dry Wash Anglers.

“As opposed to later hours at the zoo, it’s a little bit more of a celebration, more of a summer festivity,” Grubb said. “We work with a number of great bands throughout the year at different events. There’s nothing more fun than taking a break from walking through the zoo.”

For a few nights, the zoo will also host a Shopping Night with Desert Peach Management. Local artisans will provide their artwork and products of varied media types for the public. Reid Park Zoo has partnered with Tucson Parks and Recreation to put on their “Ready, Set, Rec!” games and activities throughout the night as well.

Summer Safari Nights will run alongside the zoo’s current construction projects, supervised by Lloyd Construction. CEO Nancy Kluge confirmed the Reid Park Zoo will continue to be open to the public and will not affect summer programming.

“There won’t be any effect on Summer Safari Nights, so that’s the good news,” Kluge said. “We’re constructing a sloth exhibit… so there is a small portion of South America closed off, but all of the animals in that area are still visible.”

The zoo is renovating a portion of its South America loop to welcome a new habitat for a Linne’s two-toed sloth. Kluge projected it will be completed by the end of the summer.

With development so close to existing animal enclosures, the CEO also noted the zoo puts animal well-being at the forefront.

“We monitor how our animals are doing during construction very closely,” Kluge said. “Our contractors know the animals come first here, so even if an animal looks like it’s having a difficult time with noise or vibrations, then they know they pull off that day.”

Along with habitats, a new nature playground will be constructed outside the Conservation Learning Center and will also be finished in late summer. The Angel Charity for Children World of Play Area will feature an Antarctic Ice Cave and a 30-foot manmade Sequoia tree.

Reid Park Zoo will expand its parking, allowing more visitors to the area and shade pathways with an additional 100 planted trees. After completion, developers will work on a new Pathway to Asia.

“Pathway to Asia will be a big addition, and that will open in 2025,” Kluge noted. “That’s the one that will have red pandas, small-clawed otters, tigers and reptiles like Komodo dragons.”

Kluge said she’s proud that the building plan uses no existing green space in the zoo or park. It will add 300 trees, converting 45% of the area to green space.

Kluge, Grubb and other zoo staff hope families not only have fun but leave with a new respect for nature and all of its wildlife.

“Our mission is to connect people with wildlife to inspire them to protect wild animals and wild places,” Grubb said. “We’re excited about any opportunity we have to get people to come to the zoo, to learn more about the animals in our care, to learn what they can to do make conservation a part of their life.”

Summer Safari Nights at Reid Park Zoo

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 12

WHERE: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Court, Tucson

COST: $6.50 to $10.50 (free for members and children under 2)

INFO: reidparkzoo.org