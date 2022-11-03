Study: Women have more side-effects using cannabis

Male cannabis consumers report significantly better success than women, according to a new study.

In the three-part Cannabis Consumers in America Part 2: The Purposeful Consumer, female consumers report a higher incidence of side effects such as dry mouth, appetite stimulation and red eye.

The data was gathered by New Frontier Data in partnership with Jointly, a cannabis discovery company, since 2020 from 80,000 cannabis users across more that 200,000 experiences with documented goals, products, doses, product effectiveness and flavor/aroma ratings.

The report indicated cannabis drinks, edibles and tinctures perform better than inhalable products across a wide range of consumption goals.

Also, relaxation and relief of everyday stress are the most popular goals reported across all consumers.

The percentage of consumers who perceive the quality and effectiveness of the product is based on the product and dose they choose, and those who believe it is based on creating the conditions for a good experience are split evenly, 50/50.

Cannabis users older than the age of 42 report less success at achieving their consumption goals across a wide range of purposes, although they see roughly equal success with sleep and stress relief.

“Understanding consumer behavior, as well as product and experience preferences, is the backbone of any successful CPG company, and cannabis is no different,” said Gary Allend, CEO of New Frontier, in a statement.

“By taking this understanding and applying it to the entire consumer purchase journey — from discovery to purchase — cannabis product manufacturers and retailers can fully capitalize on a U.S. legal cannabis market projected to reach $57.43 billion by 2030.”

According to David Kooi, Jointly CEO and co-founder, the overall theme in the data is that cannabis is “intentional and purposeful.”

“While age, gender and desired experience all play a role in determining cannabis product preference,” he said, “the modern cannabis consumer is seeking out specific effects, whether that’s relaxation, pain management or enhancing a social experience. Tailoring a product to those effects and experiences can help create a meaningful connection between a brand and a consumer.”

The complete report is available at newfrontierdata.com