Study: Delta-8-THC on the rise in states where marijuana illegal

According to a new federally funded study from the American Medical Association, the use of hemp-derived consumption is on the rise, with one in four Americans stating they have tried a hemp-derived product over the last year.

The data from this study, which revealed the growing popularity of hemp, also found links between the consumption of unregulated products and states where marijuana is illegal.

Everything changed for the hemp industry nearly six years ago, when the 2018 farm bill legalized its production at a federal level, allowing hemp-derived products, such as CBD and Delta-8-THC to make their way into gas stations, convenience stores and the internet.

Delta-9-THC, the compound in cannabis that gets you high, and its legal isomer, Delta-8, have since concurrently lived very different lives.

Though both compounds come from the same plant, Delta-8 being derived from hemp, has garnered its legal status. Delta-9, more fondly referred to as marijuana, is still federally illegal.

“Prevalence of past-year cannabis use was somewhat higher than in other studies but was similarly associated with younger age, and past-year cannabis use was also associated with using emerging cannabinoid products,” the study said.

“Higher Delta-8-THC use in states without medical or adult-use cannabis laws suggests that cannabis prohibition may unintentionally promote Delta-8-THC use. There are few controlled human studies with emerging cannabinoids, but surveys suggest these products are used for treating sleep or pain and in place of other drugs, including pain medications.”

Because Delta-8 is known for its mildly intoxicating effects, it’s no wonder that its popularity has increased over the years; especially in states where cannabis cannot be legally purchased. In states where cannabis is legal, anything found on the shelves of a dispensary has been tested for toxins, chemicals and cannabinoid content. At a federal level, these regulations aren’t in place for hemp-derived products, resulting in a palpable disconnect between the hemp and cannabis industry.

The push to regulate Delta-8 has remained a point of focus over the years, with 17 states, including Colorado and Oregon banning it. Under Colorado law, Delta-8 is classified as a synthetic cannabinoid, meaning it has been converted from a nonpsychoactive compound into a slightly psychoactive state, a process that requires unnatural chemicals and unknown ramifications.

It’s a confusing situation for scientists and consumers. With limited research, vague market standards, and discrepancies in regulations across the country, the conversation surrounding hemp-derived products and marijuana is contemplated. It seems that collectively, little is known about the effects of any cannabinoid—intoxicating or not.

Because of the data from the study, the AMA has suggested deepening the scope of regulations, writing, “Based on these results, we support ongoing public health surveillance efforts targeting emerging cannabinoids because of lack of industry standards to protect consumers and similar pharmacology or effects of Delta-9-THC and its hemp-derived impairing analogs (e.g., Delta-8-THC), which may be of particular concern for adolescents and young adults.”

Delta-8 is legal here in Arizona, with no concrete regulations on its potency and age restrictions. However, two bills have been introduced to target the sales and production of Delta-8 and other hemp-derived products in Arizona. SB1271 would give the Arizona Department of Agriculture the role of regulating hemp-derived products, with a proposed House amendment that would prohibit sales to people under 21. SB1453, on the other hand, would codify licensed dispensaries as the only place able to sell Delta-8 products.

With the use of hemp-derived products on the rise at a national level, it remains imperative that our knowledge follows suit. There is still so much unknown about hemp, marijuana and the products that we consume; tied up in monetary and political concern. But hopefully, one day that will change.