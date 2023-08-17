Steel Panther brings the metal to Tucson

Steel Panther is readying for the live rounds on “America’s Got Talent.” (Dave Jackson/Contributor)



Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia admitted he was a little hesitant when his hair metal band was asked to appear on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

“We didn’t know what we were walking into,” Zadinia said via telephone from a noisy New Orleans street corner.

“We were 50/50 on if it would be cool or horrible. But it was very cool. We figured, what do we have to lose? Put Steel Panther on network television and let the people decide.”

Steel Panther advanced to the live rounds, which begin later this summer.

“It’s a phenomenal opportunity,” he said. ‘It’s network television, though. We had to figure out how Steel Panther fits in that sandbox and play within those rules. We rose to the occasion. We played by the rules.”

While Steel Panther awaits its time on live television, the band is touring in support of its sixth studio album, “On the Prowl.” Steel Panther will provide a heavy dose of the album during its Aug. 18 show at the Rialto Theatre.

At the Tucson show fans can expect hair metal, new dance moves, Spandex, and the classics.

“They’ll also hear a lot of new songs from ‘On the Prowl,’” Zadinia said.

“The tour is going well, though. People are showing up and rocking out. We’re going to a lot of cities we’ve never played before, like Huntsville, Alabama. The fans went crazy and there were a lot of good vibes.”

“On the Prowl” could be called Steel Panther’s pandemic album, as it was recorded in their homes during the shutdown. The files were then sent to producer Jay Ruston.

“I enjoy group recording in the studio,” he says.

“We had to do it this way, though. We hadn’t been working a lot at the time. The funds were low. We had to be smart with how we spent it. We made it for very, very little money, but I think it sounds on par with others.”