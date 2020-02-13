State of the Arts 

click to enlarge

As I sank into our spring arts preview this week, I was again reminded at how lucky we are to live in a town with such a vibrant arts scene. Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan fills you in on what you'll find in museums and galleries, as well as what's on tap on dance stages; calendar editor Emily Dieckman rounds up the astonishing array of classical music offerings in the months ahead; and Leigh Moyer of Taming of the Review gives you the scoop on what's happening with our local theater troupes. Read all about it in our expanded arts section pullout and make some plans to get yourself a slice or two of culture in the months ahead.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Staff reporter Austin Counts has been busy! Austin kicks the tires of the City of Tucson's new transportation plan, finds out what burgermeister Lindy Reilly of Lindy's on 4th is doing now and rounds up where the Democratic presidential hopefuls stand on the question of legalizing cannabis. Meanwhile, contributor Sebastian Janik breaks the ice with the UA hockey club; The Skinny finds out who is in and who is out in some Pima County political races this year; movie critic Bob Grimm says Bird of Prey is fun but messy; web editor Jamie Verwys finds out how love sustains musical power couple Billy Shaw Jr. and Jessica Northey-Shaw; comedy correspondent Linda Ray clues you in on some Valentine's Day standup as well as the upcoming appearance of the Capitol Steps; and there's plenty more in the book, whether you're looking for a romantic outing or just a damn good rock 'n' roll show.

See you at the chocolate and flower shop!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

On the cover: Joanne Kerrihard's abstract work is on display at Davis Dominguez Gallery (central image); Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, the famed all-male ballet troupe, will perform at Centennial Hall on March 18 (upper right); Arizona Opera celebrates the Old West with Riders of the Purple Sage on March 7-8 (middle right); photos by Mark Klett will be on display at Etherton Gallery this spring (lower right).