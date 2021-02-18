Spring Arts 2021: Spring Rebirth

We’ve missed so much of Tucson’s rich and vibrant arts community over the last year, from opening receptions at small galleries to big parties on the Tucson Museum of Art patio, from productions at the Temple of Music and Art to raucous concerts at the Rialto, Fox or Club Congress.

While COVID has taken its toll since it started shutting down our town last March, we are seeing green shoots pop up as our artists and performers find a way to bring us new work.

In our Spring Arts Preview, longtime arts writer Margaret Regan tells us about how local galleries, museums and theaters have adapted to the pandemic, while associate editor Jeff Gardner gives us a heads up on what’s happening on the literary front. (While we’ll miss the in-person Festival of Books, there’s a virtual one coming up in a few weeks!)

After spending the last year cooped up, there’s a lot on the horizon that we’re looking forward to in the next few months. As Picasso once said, “Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.” These days, who isn’t feeling pretty dusty?

Visual arts and galleries

Theatre

Spring arts festivals

Books