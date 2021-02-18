Spring Arts 2021: SAACA Announces Spring Artisan Market Season

The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance has announced three outdoor art and artisan markets to take place through March and April, with social distancing guidelines in place for each.

The Sahuarita Creative Arts Market takes place Saturday and Sunday, March 13-14, at the Sahuarita Municipal Complex, about 30 minutes south of Tucson at 375 W. Sahuarita Center Way. The Sahuarita Creative Arts Market features up to 45 artists and exhibitors in all mediums, including sculpture, painting, jewelry and art that can’t be classified so easily. In addition, two food trucks will be onsite.

The Oro Valley Spring Artisan Market is next, running Saturday and Sunday, March 27-28, at the Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road. This outdoor artisan market features some of the Southwest’s finest artists in fashion, food, home furnishings, painting and visual arts. This Oro Valley market will also feature pop-up music performances and food trucks. All vendors and shoppers are required to wear a mask at the market and to observe CDC guidelines. Attendance capacity will be monitored. Hand sanitizer will be available at multiple locations.

And they saved one of the grandest for last, with La Encantada Fine Art Market taking place Saturday and Sunday, April 10-11. Within the galleries of La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, this market features metalwork, sculptures, clothing, fashion and paintings from a variety of local and national artists. According to SAACA, this festival provides an opportunity for local artisans to exhibit and showcase their art to a broader community.

For more information, visit saaca.org