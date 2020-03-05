March 05, 2020 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Spin Machines 

By
img_5906.jpg
I still haven't climbed aboard one of those e-scooters littering downtown (as I'm more cautious in my advanced years than when I wore a younger man's clothes), but I've certainly steered around them on our streets and sidestepped them on our sidewalks. As in other communities, the scooters have both loyal fans and fierce detractors. Staff reporter Austin Counts is taking you for a spin through the pros and cons of those little cycles in this edition as the Tucson City Council prepares to determine the fate of the scooters following a six-month trial period.

This week we also launched our annual Cannabis Bowl, a reader survey of the best our local dispensaries have to offer. You'll find the survey at TucsonWeekly.com, but this year, we've made some changes: We have nominees in every category, so pick your favorite medicine and let's get to voting. You have until midnight on Tuesday, March 24, to cast your ballots. Results will be in our big 420 celebration in the April 16 issue.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Associate editor Jeff Gardner gets a sniff of how UA researchers are testing sweat to find out how healthy you are; columnist Tom Danehy reflects on how Israeli politics are hurting the country's support here in America; web editor Jamie Verwys previews this weekend's Southeast Arizona Wine Growers Festival; arts writer Margaret Regan looks at some o' the Irish celebrations coming up as St. Patrick's Day approaches; Cannabis 520 columnist Nick Meyers looks at how House Speaker Rusty Bowers wants Arizonans to go back to the days of smoking really lousy weed; movie critic Bob Grimm has no desire to recommend Greed; music contributor Brett Callwood talks with Robyn Hitchcock ahead of the British rocker's return to Club Congress; and there are more columns, comics and other fun to keep you busy as you flip through our pages.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.

More Editor's Note »

Tags:

More by Jim Nintzel

  • Fancy Footwork

    This week's cover story features Megan Maltos and her mother, Jill, who run Danswest, a local dance school that has been teaching kids the ups and downs of everything from ballet to hip-hop for decades. Plus, we celebrate The Loft's Peggy Johnson and check out what's new in food, music and news.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Feb 27, 2020

  • Slam-Dunk Sisterhood

    Contributor Tom Danehy makes the case that this is the best women’s basketball team the university has ever seen in this week’s cover story. Plus, we have plenty of music, food, arts and news stories for you this week.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Feb 20, 2020

  • State of the Arts

    The Spring Arts guide is here to inform you of what's going on in Tucson's vibrant arts scene. Plus, we look at the city's new transportation plan, who's dropping out of Pima County races and plenty of food, music and movie news.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Feb 13, 2020
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

Six More Months of E-Scooters

Six More Months of E-Scooters

By Austin Counts Mar 4, 2020  11:21 am

Claytoon of the Day: Anti-Greta

Claytoon of the Day: Anti-Greta

By Clay Jones Mar 4, 2020  8:10 am

Claytoon of the Day: Hard Ballin' For Biden

Claytoon of the Day: Hard Ballin' For Biden

By Clay Jones Mar 3, 2020  1:51 pm

More »

Latest in Editor's Note

  • Fancy Footwork

    This week's cover story features Megan Maltos and her mother, Jill, who run Danswest, a local dance school that has been teaching kids the ups and downs of everything from ballet to hip-hop for decades. Plus, we celebrate The Loft's Peggy Johnson and check out what's new in food, music and news.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Feb 27, 2020

  • Slam-Dunk Sisterhood

    Contributor Tom Danehy makes the case that this is the best women’s basketball team the university has ever seen in this week’s cover story. Plus, we have plenty of music, food, arts and news stories for you this week.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Feb 20, 2020
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Danehy

    Now That’s He’s Been Acquitted, Trump Can Get Back To His Ever-Growing Enemies List
    • by Tom Danehy
    • Feb 13, 2020

  • Danehy

    Tom has some thoughts about sacrifice and lent
    • by Tom Danehy
    • Feb 27, 2020
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2020 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation