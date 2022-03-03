Spell Check: Why are Republican Senate Candidates Having Such a Hard Time Spelling “Tucson” Correctly?

First it was gunfighter cosplayer Jim Lamon, who is seeking to challenge Sen. Mark Kelly in November. Lamon, who was one of the fake electors who were plotting to overturn the 2020 election, got some ink a few weeks back when he misspelled Tucson as “Tuscon” when announcing he was opening a new office, leading to him getting tweaked on Twitter by Arizona Daily Star columnist Tim Steller, who pointed out that “Spelling ‘Tucson’ right is the first step toward winning it.”



Lamon fixed his spelling errors and then said it was important to get back to talking about “important issues.” Then on Feb. 8, Lamon misspelled Tucson again in a subsequent tweet that was deleted before he could get dragged over the coals again.



But Steller wasn’t the only one giving Lamon grief. After Lamon’s first misspelling, fellow Republican Senate candidate and Thiel Capital minion Blake Masters gave Lamon a lesson in how to spell Tucson. He tweeted: “Jim, congrats on your new office. That’s T-U-C-S-O-N by the way, 2nd largest city in the state. I recommend getting that down.”



So you can guess what’s next: Team Masters showed they needed a proofreader of their own. When filing a state of organization for the race with the FEC, the campaign also misspelled Tucson as “Tuscon.” It’s even more embarrassing for Masters, who grew up in the Old Pueblo.



The Masters campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment on their blunder.



Honestly, this kind of stuff, while embarrassing, isn’t that big a deal, although it does a reveal a certain level of amateurism in these campaigns. But with the GOP now treating schoolteachers, doctors and nurses as enemies of the American people, it’s now just a race among the primary candidates (including Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Arizona Corporation Commissioner Justin Olson and former Arizona National Guard Adjunct Gen. Michael McGuire) to see how can be the most cruel to immigrants, most opposed to science and most determined to worship at the altar of Donald Trump.