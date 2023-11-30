Southall ‘thrilled’ to be coming to Tucson

Southall drummer Reid Barber has long championed for his country band to hit Arizona. Seven years into its career, the six-piece band will make its way to 191 Toole on Thursday, Nov. 30.

“I have been hammering the idea of coming to Arizona for a long time, so I’m thrilled to be coming to Tucson,” Barber said.

“This is our first show in Arizona. I think it’s long overdue. I think, as far as ticket sales are going, we’re going to be welcomed with open arms, and we’re super stoked.”

Formerly known as Read Southall Band, the gold-certified group has two full-length albums behind it and has spent the past few years building a grassroots following on the road. In September, Southall released a self-titled album, dubbing it its Southall debut.

“It was a great relief to get that out, finally,” Barber said. “It’s been a real treat to have it out in the world. Our fans can get a better understanding of who we are, which I think is the goal with any record — who we are as people, creatives and musicians. I just hope, in whatever way, it connects with the listener. If it doesn’t, that’s OK, too. We’re not trying to force anything on anyone who’s not interested.”

He is glad the songs such as “When You’re Around,” “By Surprise” and “Scared Money” have resonated musically and lyrically. Barber wants fans to see beyond their fun-loving reputation.

“We got that point across in the early stuff, when we were younger, that we’re fun,” he said. “We’re also living in the real world, and we’re confronted with adult things, the older we get. We’re starting families and settling down. I think records are just snapshots of where a person or a band or group is at a certain time. I think this record is kind of that for us. I hope it is, at least.”

That said, “We’re definitely the same guys who like to have a good time and get everyone together and rile them up a little bit.”