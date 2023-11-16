South of the Border Flavors: Plazita Mexico Café celebrates five delicious years

After one bite of the creamy chicken enchiladas, I was hooked.

As someone who eats at restaurants every day, it’s a pleasure to discover a place that serves standout food.

Tucked away at the corner of Broadway Boulevard and Sarnoff Drive, Plazita Mexico Café celebrated its fifth year in business on Nov. 13.

Every bite of those creamy chicken enchiladas ($12.69) impressed my taste buds. That’s why, three days later, I returned to order a repeat of the dish.

On a third visit, it was time to try the pork ranchero ($12.99). Tender chunks of pork swam in a savory sauce. Like the enchiladas, the dish included tasty sides of rice and refried beans.

Elizabeth Sanchez owns Plazita Mexico Café along with her husband, Jose Valencia, and her mother, Julia Parra.

Elizabeth, a 41-year-old Tucson native, previously worked at Jerry Bob’s Restaurant on Broadway Boulevard and Rosemont Avenue for 10 years.

“This is all we know,” said Sanchez of the restaurant business, noting that her father owns Cora’s Café at the corner of Park Avenue and Fair Street, and her mother was a cook at Casa Molina for 15 years.

click to enlarge (submitted) Co-owner Julia Parra, left, is the recipe guru. Elzabeth Sanchez, middle and also an owner, and Angelica Sahagun proudly display the restaurant’s sign.

After an extensive search, the family found the Sarnoff spot, which had housed other restaurants.

“We looked for a long time,” Sanchez said. “We bought the building from the owner. It was our opportunity to grab on.”

Business was moving along for about a year, and then the pandemic started. Sanchez said they kept the business going by posting a lot on social media, and they benefited from word-of-mouth recommendations from the restaurant’s regulars.

The 800-square-foot dining room is cozy. It has 14 two- and four-seat tables and booths, along with some tables outside. Its capacity is about 50 inside and 14 on the patio.

The restaurant serves breakfast and lunch daily, and it offers dinner Wednesdays through Saturdays.

About a year ago, Plazita obtained a liquor license and now has a full bar.

The 13 employees include the couple’s sons and daughter, who work as servers.

Sanchez said Plazita Mexico Café invokes memories of a plaza in Mexico where people sit under the trees.

“We’ve had a lot of compliments from our customers,” she said. “Mom does all the prepping. All the recipes are hers.”

One recent diner enjoyed an order of deep-fried shredded beef tacos ($12.49). There’s also a chicken option with the dish.

“I really like this restaurant,” said John Batista, who tries to visit Plazita Mexico Café monthly. “It’s comfort food at its best.”

click to enlarge (submitted) Chef Julio Rico is in charge of the kitchen.

The Sonoran breakfast menu includes omelets ($9.99 to $13.49); breakfast burros ($9.99 to $10.99); and house specialties such as red or green chilaquiles ($10.99) and beef or green corn tamale breakfast with two eggs, beans and a tortilla ($11.49).

Lunch and dinner feature fajitas ($12.99 to $16.99); combination plates ($10.49 to $14.99); and burros and chimichangas ($7.99 to $10.99).

A 12-and-younger kids’ menu for breakfast and lunch offers five dishes ranging in price from $5.99 to $6.49. Those older than 12 have a $1.99 upcharge for breakfast; $2.49 for lunch.

“I think we’re unique,” Sanchez said. “We have our own recipes. They’re not copied from anyone else.

“All of us are family,” she continued. “We all work really good together.”

Sanchez is happy with the way things have evolved for the restaurant.

“I’m very proud what we have done to the place,” Sanchez said. “There was no patio before, no shade, no plants, no trees. There’s no comparison to what it is now.”