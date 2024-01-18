Sonoran Joy: Kristin Harvey brings Southwest landscapes to DeGrazia

A new exhibition is coming to the DeGrazia Gallery. Painter Kristin Harvey is bringing her “Sonoran Joy” exhibit to the beloved gallery space from Sunday, Jan. 28, to Friday, Feb. 9.

The California native began her artistic career at an early age. “I’ve been an artist my whole life,” Harvey said, “I painted and drew as a small child, and grew up doing that. I had a lot of support from my family. It’s always been my direction. Everything that I’ve done has to do with creativity or art.” Eventually, she worked to turn that creativity into a career. “I studied at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, and then in the late ’90s, once I finished working there, I actually went into a digital career for a while,” Harvey said.

She worked for companies like Sega of America, Activision and Maxis where she specialized in background art and character design. After she moved to southern Arizona in 2015, her painting career came more into focus. “I’ve always painted in the background, and I started selling my work on the side through a small farmers market here in Green Valley, and then graduated to some festivals through SAACA,” Harvey said. “Sonoran Joy” is her debut solo exhibit.

At the center of the exhibition is a large, yet-unseen piece by the same name. It will be flanked by other paintings that show off Harvey’s unique artistic style. “I would describe it as semi-abstract,” Harvey said, “I’m a colorist. So much of my work focuses on the color aspect, without regard to realism.. but my desert surroundings are what inspire my subject matter.”

It’s on an abstract base where Harvey’s ideas truly take shape. “I think it’s important for people to know that I paint intuitively and that I don’t have a plan,” Harvey said, “That is what intrigues me and keeps me going back to my easel.” Once she finds the shapes, she outlines them — usually in white — with a script line brush. “Something will catch my eye and because I’m so in love with the desert surroundings, that’s what I usually see in my work,” Harvey said.

Cacti and mountains abound in her work, and Harvey credits Madera Canyon as the source of much of her inspiration, especially the frequent addition of hummingbirds to her paintings. “People come from all over the world to birdwatch hummingbirds because there are so many varieties,” Harvey said, “It was my father’s favorite bird. So, they show up in my work a lot, and it kind of feels like a little visit from him.”

click to enlarge (Kristin Harvey/Submitted) “sonoran joy,” 36x36 inches, ACRYLIC ON CANVAS.

Something else viewers can expect to see throughout her work is the color teal. “Teal is definitely something that comes out because for me, teal and orange really represents that balance of cool and warm,” Harvey said, “I find that works with the desert because it’s so hot during the day, but it can get so cold at night.” She also pointed to Mexican and celebration culture as inspiration for her bold color palettes.

While Harvey has a strong sense of theme and color in her body of work, it’s one that’s actually changed a lot in the last year. “I attended a workshop in Austin that really inspired me and gave me a safe space to just say, ‘OK, just do what you feel is most authentic,’” Harvey said, “That’s where this work is so different. It’s the most proud I’ve been of any work that I’ve done because it feels so authentic.”

It’s one of the reasons she’s so excited to exhibit her work at the DeGrazia Gallery — something she described as a great honor. Harvey also loved how the gallery space would complement her work. “Everything is about the Sonoran Desert with regards to subject matter,” Harvey said, “I just felt like, because it’s so rustic, and it has that feeling of the Southwest, that it would be the perfect place to house my work for my first Tucson solo show.”

click to enlarge (Kristin Harvey/Submitted) “the river between,” 48x36 inches, ACRYLIC ON CANVAS.

Those interested in viewing Harvey’s work can do so starting Jan. 28, where between noon and 3 p.m. there will be an opening reception with Harvey in attendance. The Sun Little Gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children aged 13 to 18. Children under the age of 12 are free.

Harvey hopes visitors will take away as much joy from the exhibition as she put into the pieces on display. “I get so much joy out of the creation of the artwork itself,” Harvey said, “Then, when viewers see it, the typical response tends to be joy. So, I kind of always say that I see my work as a shared smile.”