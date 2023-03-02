Sonoran Cannabis Expo tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for Earth’s Healing’s first Sonoran Cannabis Expo in Downtown Tucson.



Naturally, it’s on Thursday, April 20.

The event will feature Southern Arizona dispensaries, growers, suppliers, activists and entertainers for an afternoon and evening celebration centered around the local cannabis industry.

The afternoon begins at 4 p.m. when Whistle Stop Depot at 127 W. Fifth Street will showcase a variety of local vendors until 7 p.m. Those include Earth’s Healing, Growers House, Athena Nutrients, Prime Leaf, Southern Arizona NORML, Halo Infusions and Wynk.

There will also be panel conversations, sampling, activities and food options. Attendees and vendors can network within the Southern Arizona cannabis community.

The Hotel Congress will open its doors to the Sonoran Cannabis Expo at 7 p.m. when attendees can see live music from rising country star Dougie Poole, Brooklyn wordsmith RXKNephew, or Tucson’s favorite Grateful Dead cover band, Top Dead Center.

In partnership with Southern Arizona NORML, a portion of all Sonoran Cannabis Expo proceeds will support expungement clinics in Southern Arizona.

Tickets for Whistle Stop Depot and Hotel Congress are on sale at sonorancannabisexpo.com