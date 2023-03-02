Sonoran Cannabis Expo tickets on sale

By

click to enlarge Sonoran Cannabis Expo tickets on sale

Tickets are on sale for Earth’s Healing’s first Sonoran Cannabis Expo in Downtown Tucson.

Naturally, it’s on Thursday, April 20.

The event will feature Southern Arizona dispensaries, growers, suppliers, activists and entertainers for an afternoon and evening celebration centered around the local cannabis industry.

The afternoon begins at 4 p.m. when Whistle Stop Depot at 127 W. Fifth Street will showcase a variety of local vendors until 7 p.m. Those include Earth’s Healing, Growers House, Athena Nutrients, Prime Leaf, Southern Arizona NORML, Halo Infusions and Wynk.

There will also be panel conversations, sampling, activities and food options. Attendees and vendors can network within the Southern Arizona cannabis community.

The Hotel Congress will open its doors to the Sonoran Cannabis Expo at 7 p.m. when attendees can see live music from rising country star Dougie Poole, Brooklyn wordsmith RXKNephew, or Tucson’s favorite Grateful Dead cover band, Top Dead Center.

In partnership with Southern Arizona NORML, a portion of all Sonoran Cannabis Expo proceeds will support expungement clinics in Southern Arizona.

Tickets for Whistle Stop Depot and Hotel Congress are on sale at sonorancannabisexpo.com

Latest in Cannabis

Type O Negative CBD tincture is the real deal

By Evan Maharry

Type O Negative CBD tincture is the real deal

Get high without the hangover with THC-infused beverages

By Hope Peters

Get high without the hangover with THC-infused beverages

Tucson’s best restaurants to satisfy the munchies

By Evan Maharry

Tucson’s best restaurants to satisfy the munchies

Halo Infusions’ new facility to support 7 production lines

By Special to Tucson Weekly

Halo Infusions’ new facility to support 7 production lines
More »
More Cannabis
All News & Opinion
Comments (1)
Add a comment
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

High and Low: UA doctor set to study how stress, pain and depression can drive nurses to medicate with cannabis

By David Abbott

High and Low: UA doctor set to study how stress, pain and depression can drive nurses to medicate with cannabis

Socially Awkward: ADHS awards SE licenses as Tucson launches process to figure out where they can open

By David Abbott

Socially Awkward: ADHS awards SE licenses as Tucson launches process to figure out where they can open

Paradise in the desert lets you wake, bake and bird

By Hope Peters

Paradise in the desert lets you wake, bake and bird

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Subscribe
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2023 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation