Sonic Jockeys 

The music industry has been hit hard by our digital era. Thanks to computers and smart phones, it's easier than ever to distribute music, but it's harder than ever to get your fans to pay for it. Likewise, it's easier than ever to record your songs, but a desktop studio lacks the sophistication of a recording studio, as well as the advantage of working with engineers whose expertise can transform a song from a catchy rough draft into solid gold. However, studio time costs money—and that's why some local outfits are struggling to pay the bills these days.

This week, associate editor Jeff Gardner tours three of Tucson's recording studios—WaveLab, Jim Brady Recording Studios and Baby Gas Mask Records. Each of them are run by people who are passionate about offering artists the chance to make the best version of the music they are creating, so if you're ready to create your hit single, it might be time to look them up.

Elsewhere in the book: Staff writer Kathleen Kunz looks at why the Pima County Board of Supervisors went back to the budget drawing board; managing editor Logan Burtch-Buus hopes that The Gaslight Theatre's production of Space Trek will live long and prosper; movie critic Bob Grimm says Toy Story 4 is a bright spot in a summer of stinky sequels; Chow writer Mark Whittaker says you should try the burgers at Divine Bovine; occasional contributor Matt Russell looks at locally distilled whiskey; and there's plenty more in the book about storm chasers, shows and sex.

A final note: We recently received word that in addition to the 16 Arizona Press Club awards that Tucson Weekly and other Tucson Local Media publications brought home earlier this year, associate editor Jeff Gardner brought home a second-place award in community science reporting for his coverage of the OSIRIS-REx space probe, a joint project between the University of Arizona and NASA to recover a sample from an asteroid and bring it home. Congrats to both Jeff and OSIRIS-REx, which is currently orbiting the asteroid Bennu as the team back here at the UA tries to determine the best spot to sneak up and grab some asteroid dust.

