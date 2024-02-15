‘Snow’ Cool: Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Crystal’ glides into Tucson Arena

Cirque du Soleil is known for pushing the boundaries of beauty, athleticism and art.

With its show “Crystal” — which glides into Tucson Arena Thursday, Feb. 29, to Sunday, March 3 — the cast takes it a step further.

The company’s first ice skating/acrobatic show tells the story of Crystal, a troubled teen who feels like she doesn’t fit in with her family or school. She runs away and falls through the ice of a frozen pond.

While underwater, she follows a reflection of herself and ends up in a different world, where her imagination guides the scenes that unfold and characters come to life.

The show encourages its guests and cast to take a deeper look at one’s everyday reality from a different lens to find a new appreciation for that life.

“Crystal” blends ice dancing, pairs and solo skating and synchronized and extreme skating with circus disciplines, such as the swinging trapeze, aerial straps, banquine, poles, chair balancing, tumbling, hand-to-hand acrobatics and juggling.

Set to the tune of pop music covers and Cirque’s signature sounds, “Crystal” tells the story with real snow, and visual projections that transform the ice into a pond, hockey rink, playground and cityscape.

Around 1,250 pieces of wardrobe are incorporated into each performance. The costumes are designed to be aesthetically pleasing and to withstand ice performances. The multi-ethnic cast is made of figure, freestyle ice and extreme skaters as well as acrobats, musicians and a clown.

One of the show’s extreme skaters, Hunter Grimm, has been with Cirque since 2018. He is part of a playground/hockey scene in which extreme skaters do flips, jumps and twists at high speeds on ramps.

“All of us come from a rollerblading background. We do a lot of the same tricks, stunts and grinds on rollerblades,” Grimm said.

“That’s what we’ve been doing our whole lives. We have been able to transition and take the same tricks and apply them to ice skates. We’re actually skating on traditional hockey skates.”

In the show, different characters, including the extreme skaters, are Crystal’s creations.

“During our act, she is controlling us, and we’re like her puppets in a way. We’re the rebellious, older teenage boys that are reckless and doing big stunts,” Grimm said.

In the group of five extreme skaters, two are from the United States, and three hail from France. They each bring something special to Cirque, the Dallas native said.

“We’re definitely a different discipline for the Cirque community because we’re extreme skaters. Our coming in and being in a different environment is really cool. Our act brings a different nature to the show,” Grimm said.

Grimm said they hope to get others interested in rollerblading and action sports.

“We’re rollerbladers. I know we’re on ice skates and jumping, but we do this to promote the rollerblading sport because it’s been an underground industry since the ’90s…We’re just here to get the future of kids on skates and into action sports,” Grimm said.

click to enlarge (Olivier Bajon/Contributor) During on playground/hockey scene in Cirque du Soleil’s show “Crystal,” extreme skaters perform flips and jumps on ramps.

The extreme skaters appear in other segments of the show with ice skaters and acrobats. Grimm said that they had to learn choreography for these acts.

“They use us to move heavy props….We don’t have any backstage technicians who come out and move stuff. …We’re able to go out, move heavy props and do things in our costumes and blend in,” Grimm said.

Grimm first tried ice skating at age 5. He played ice hockey for years before he became interested in rollerblading after visiting a local skate park. He also enjoyed other action sports such as skateboarding and BMX bike riding.

“I just loved the adrenaline factor with it. I used to race BMX bikes. Growing up, I pretty much lived at the skate park. I got tired of rollerblading all the time, so I would maybe grab a skateboard for a session, or I would grab a BMX bike or a scooter sometimes. I tried it all, and for some reason, rollerblading stuck with me the best. I loved it the most. I think it was just because I grew up playing ice hockey, and I knew the fundamentals of skating,” Grimm said.

As a rollerblader, he took part in competitions around the country.

“Sometimes, competitions will be a jam session where everyone skates for 4 minutes, and you do the most you can. There’s a best trick competition where you’re trying one trick, and it’s your hardest trick you’re trying to get a high score on,” Grimm said.

He hadn’t envisioned himself in Cirque shows, events he attended in Las Vegas. He reconsidered when he saw a good friend perform in “Crystal.”

“I absolutely loved it and was blown away. He showed us backstage, and I hung out with him for the rest of the night. I spoke with him and said, ‘Hey this is really cool. I think I could do it as well. If you guys ever need a backup, let me know.’ He goes, ‘Well, if you’re serious. We actually have a guy leaving in two months,’” Grimm said.

After this, the Cirque casting department asked him to submit an audition reel. He was chosen. He admitted it took some time to get used to performing tricks on ice skates.

“The difference between rollerblading and ice skating is really big. Taking the sharp turns and everything we do at high speeds was difficult at the beginning. You have to get used to the ice skating again,” Grimm said.

When he started, he spent seven weeks learning choreography, acting and makeup skills.

“We woke up every morning around 8, got to arena at 9 in the morning. We’d be on the ice for four hours training, which is a lot to be on the ice. After that, we’d come back, have a little lunch break, and they would send you to a choreography class to learn all the choreography for the show. Then, you’d go to an acting class. They’d give you tips on how to act and just be yourself out there. Then, we’d go to makeup class after that, where they would teach you how to apply your makeup,” Grimm said.

When he has downtime, Grimm works with other performers to develop new skills.

“Being around all of these talented people, doing all sorts of different stuff, you do have an opportunity to learn other disciplines. I don’t think I even knew how to juggle before I joined this show. I’ve learned how to juggle. Sometimes, we spend so much time in an arena, and we’re just stuck there for the day. You just keep yourself busy to fill time, so you can learn other skills,” Grimm said.