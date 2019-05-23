Sneak Peek: Fox Theatre 

With a plan to feature stand-up comedians, film screenings, folk music, rock bands and plenty more, The Fox Theatre recently released its calendar of shows for the rest of this year and into the beginning of 2020. No matter what kind of entertainment you're looking for, there's a good chance The Fox will have you covered. Tickets for the newly announced collection of shows go on sale May 29.

September 2019:

A Conversation with Napoleon Dynamite. The evening includes a full film screening, plus stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries talk about this beloved indie classic. Sept. 6. $24-$69.

Aaron Neville Duo. Straight from New Orleans, Aaron Neville will deliver an intimate set of doo-wop-inspired R&B and pop. Sept. 20. $32-$72.

Hot Stuff: A Salute to Donna Summer. Celebrate the legendary "Queen of Disco" and groove to the sound of the late 70s. Starring Tucsonan Crystal Stark. Sept. 27. $24-$34

October 2019:

Demetri Martin. Awkward, introspective and hilarious, comedian Demetri Martin brings his Wandering Mind Tour to Tucson. Oct. 6. $44.

Take Me To The River LIVE! Celebrating the Music of New Orleans. Three generations of legendary Crescent City talent perform modern New Orleans funk, R&B, soul and jazz. Oct. 8. $24-$69

Ann Hampton Callaway: Linda Ronstadt Songbook. Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway will perform a night of songs celebrating of one of America's (and Tucson's) most beloved artists. Oct. 26. $27.50-$62.50

Sugar Skull Dia de los Muertos! A joyous, heartfelt adventure that delves into the rich, tuneful traditions of Día de los Muertos. Featuring a company of gifted musicians and dancers. Oct. 29. $14.50-$24.50

November 2019:

Jesse Cook. Master "flamenco nuevo" guitarist Jesse Cook will hypnotize you with his combination of rumba, jazz and many forms of world music. Nov. 8. $27-$59

Music of Cream. This multimedia concert performs and visualizes the iconic psych music of Ginger Baker, Jack Bruce and Eric Clapton. Nov. 14. $27-$69

Champions of Magic. Incredible illusions with supercars, levitation, impossible escapes, and mind-blowing predictions. Nov. 17. $27.50-$64.50

Flor De Toloache & Villalobos Brothers. Latin Grammy winning, New York-based all-female ensemble will return to Tucson to perform sophisticated, enlightened interpretations of traditional mariachi. Nov. 23. $19.50-$34.50

December 2019:

An Irish Christmas. Featuring an award-winning cast of Irish riverdancers, this show is far more than a collection of classic Christmas songs. Dec. 6. $30-$47

Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas. This dazzling visual event features cast members who wear electrical wire puppetry on their bodies to make a glow-in-the-dark performance. Dec. 13. $19.50-$37.50

In The Christmas Mood: A Holiday Music Spectacular. Tucson's own Crystal Stark, New York performer Brian Levario and others will pay tribute to classic Christmas songs, just in time to celebrate the season! Dec. 20. $22-$32

Voctave. This 11-member a cappella group from Florida creates entire worlds of music, including Disney and Broadway hits, only using their voices. Dec. 22. $29.50-$69.50

New Year's Eve Organ Event. The "Mighty Wurlitzer" organ is celebrating a special New Year's bash. Dec. 31. Price TBA.

February 2020:

Miss Nelson Has a Field Day. This stage adaptation of the popular children's book is presented by the Dallas Children's Theatre. Feb. 7. $9.50-$19.50

Classic Albums Live: Eagles' Hotel California. This touring group of musicians have made it their career to recreate classic albums down to every detail, and now they're singing and performing the fifth studio album by the Eagles. Feb. 8. $27.50-$49.50

Pure Prairie League with Michael Martin Murphey. These country rock legends are pairing up with Cowboy Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement awardee Michael Martin Murphey. Feb. 16. $29-$79

The Chieftains. Since 1962, these six-time Grammy Award winners have been continually reinventing traditional Irish music on a contemporary and international scale. Feb. 22. $39.50-$99.50

March 2020:

Altan. When a folk band features a vocalist with a name like Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, you know it's authentically Irish. The three decades of worldwide success don't hurt either. March 14. $25-$40

Atlanta Rhythm Section with Firefall. This rock band has been part of the "vibrant Southern Rock scene" since forming in 1970 after meeting in a Roy Orbison recording session. March 28. $24-$69

Bollywood Boulevard. Take a trip through 100 years of Hindi cinema with this show featuring dance, live music, and stunning visuals. March 29. $29.50-$69.50

For more information, visit foxtucson.com