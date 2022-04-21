Smoke Signals: Medical marijuana sales continue to decline while recreational sales bounce back

By

click to enlarge 124437861_m.jpg

Medical cannabis sales dropped by about $4 million from January to February this year, while adult-use recreational gained a little more than $1 million, as sales statewide continue to lag behind a robust end-of-year surge in recreational sales in 2021.

Overall, sales for both programs totaled $121.2 million for the month of February.

While medical marijuana continues its multi-month decline since last October, recreational sales continue to hover just shy of the record $70 million attained in December 2021.

Recreational sales weighed in at $68.7 million in February, a slight increase from the $67.6 million sold in January. Meanwhile, medical sales continued to fall, with a $52.5 million total in February. That was the lowest monthly total for medical marijuana since recreational sales began in January 2021, when medical dropped to just $42 million in sales.

Medical cannabis sales in 2021 peaked in April, topping out at $73.8 million.

Adult-use recreational sales started 2021 slow, but picked up speed in the spring, as more dispensaries opened. Through the summer, sales hovered around $60 million per month, before climbing in the fall and winter.

Cannabis sales translated to $21.5 million in February taxes, with a little more than $11 million credited to the 16% excise tax on recreational marijuana. Medical marijuana patients pay just the sales tax. Local jurisdictions charge an additional 2% or so for all marijuana sales.

Sales taxes on all cannabis sales in the state totaled $10.3 million in February, with $4.6 million coming from medical and $5.6 million from recreational.

About $4.5 million of those taxes went into the state’s general fund, and $737,000 went to public schools.

Counties received about $995,000 of the excise tax and collected another $892,000 in sales taxes, while Arizona cities got $614,000 of the excise taxes and collected $2.5 million in sales taxes.

According to the State Treasurer’s office, which administers the state’s Smart and Safe Arizona Fund that voters created when they approved adult-use marijuana in 2020, community colleges across the state received $31 million in 2021.

Police, fire and sheriff’s departments received $30.2 million last year; the Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund received $24.4 million; the Justice Reinvestment Fund received $9.6 million and the Attorney General’s Office received $191,959. 

Latest in Cannabis

Hunger Games: 15 places to cure your 4/20 munchies

By Staff report

Hunger Games: 15 places to cure your 4/20 munchies

CANNABIS BOWL 2022: Results of this year's reader poll

CANNABIS BOWL 2022: Results of this year's reader poll

Open Invitation: Dr. Heather Moroso celebrates grand opening of new South Tucson clinic

By David Abbott

"My gratitude runs deep," Dr. Heather Moroso said. "I always say it's a cockle-warmer, because even the event was with people who I've known since I started this, from musicians to people cooking food. It was definitely a team effort, even though my name is up front."

Cannabis Conundrum

By David Abbott

Cannabis Conundrum
More »
More Cannabis »
All News & Opinion »
Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Readers also liked…

Cards on the Table: Should you stay in Arizona’s medical marijuana program?

By David Abbott

Moe Asnani, owner of Downtown and D2 dispensaries

Buds and Brushes: On Fourth Avenue, Arte Bella Offers Weed-Friendly Events

By David Abbott

Buds and Brushes: On Fourth Avenue, Arte Bella Offers Weed-Friendly Events

Spinning Records: Local clinics help people clear past cannabis convictions

By David Abbott

Spinning Records: Local clinics help people clear past cannabis convictions

High and Low: UA doctor set to study how stress, pain and depression can drive nurses to medicate with cannabis

By David Abbott

Jessica Rainbow

Tucson Weekly

Best of Tucson Weekly

Tucson Weekly

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2022 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation